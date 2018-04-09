Free Event with Noam Chomsky this Friday, April 13!

click image
Noam Chomsky presents American Exceptionalism Reconsidered
at Joel D. Valdez Main Library
(Jácome Plaza) on Friday, April 13 at 7 pm
.
Chomsky, considered the founder of modern linguistics, has been called one of the most influential public intellectuals in the world and America’s most useful citizen. He's also authored more than 100 books on topics as wide-ranging as linguistics, war, politics, and mass media.
Now he'll present a free lecture offering a timely and important discussion of how American society has departed from the world, sometimes in extreme and hazardous ways. Included will be a look at gun culture, a topic that has dominated headlines in recent years.
Tickets and RSVPs are not required. Seating will begin at 6 pm, one hour before the event. For your comfort, feel free to bring camp or folding chairs!