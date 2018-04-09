The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | Sports | TV | more categories»

  |  

Monday, April 9, 2018

Arts and Culture / Books / Do This! / Politics

Free Event with Noam Chomsky this Friday, April 13!

Posted By on Mon, Apr 9, 2018 at 2:02 PM

click image JOHN DE DIOS
  • John de Dios
Noam Chomsky presents American Exceptionalism Reconsidered at Joel D. Valdez Main Library (Jácome Plaza) on Friday, April 13 at 7 pm.

Chomsky, considered the founder of modern linguistics, has been called one of the most influential public intellectuals in the world and America’s most useful citizen. He's also authored more than 100 books on topics as wide-ranging as linguistics, war, politics, and mass media.

Now he'll present a free lecture offering a timely and important discussion of how American society has departed from the world, sometimes in extreme and hazardous ways. Included will be a look at gun culture, a topic that has dominated headlines in recent years.

Tickets and RSVPs are not required. Seating will begin at 6 pm, one hour before the event. For your comfort, feel free to bring camp or folding chairs!

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Tuesdays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Carnival of Illusion: Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La!

This top-rated illusion show is "Revitalizing Magic" by blending an international travel theme with all the charms… More

@ Scottish Rite Grand Parlour Saturdays. Continues through April 14 160 South Scott Ave

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. A Partial List Of UA Freedom Center's Funders (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoon of the Day: Teacher Walkout (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Baby Needs a Home (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Laughing Stock: Unscrewed Theatre Has Moved! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Zona Politics with Jim Nintzel: Talking with City Councilman Steve Kozachik (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2018 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation