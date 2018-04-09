The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | Sports | TV | more categories»

  |  

Monday, April 9, 2018

Pets and Beasts

Baby Needs a Home

Posted By on Mon, Apr 9, 2018 at 9:48 AM

click to enlarge baby_853470_2_.jpg
Hi there. My name is Baby!

I am an 8-year-old boy who is feeling lucky about finding the purr-fect family! I arrived at HSSA shortly after my owner passed away. When I got to HSSA I was very shy. I will do best with a patient family that will give me time to adjust.

I am a good listener and will purr when you tell me stories. Once I am comfortable I enjoy chin scratches. In the past I have done well with some cats and calm, older kids. Great news, because of my age my adoption fee is only $50!

I would love to meet you! Come meet me at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.

Lots of Purrs,
Baby (853470)

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Burlesque Fitness

Burlesque Fitness @ Floor Polish

Mondays, Wednesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Carnival of Illusion: Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La!

This top-rated illusion show is "Revitalizing Magic" by blending an international travel theme with all the charms… More

@ Scottish Rite Grand Parlour Saturdays. Continues through April 14 160 South Scott Ave

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. A Partial List Of UA Freedom Center's Funders (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoon of the Day: Teacher Walkout (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Zona Politics with Jim Nintzel: Talking with City Councilman Steve Kozachik (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Laughing Stock: Architecture, Historic and Human (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Laughing Stock: Unscrewed Theatre Has Moved! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2018 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation