Baby Needs a Home

Hi there. My name is Baby!
I am an 8-year-old boy who is feeling lucky about finding the purr-fect family! I arrived at HSSA shortly after my owner passed away. When I got to HSSA I was very shy. I will do best with a patient family that will give me time to adjust.
I am a good listener and will purr when you tell me stories. Once I am comfortable I enjoy chin scratches. In the past I have done well with some cats and calm, older kids. Great news, because of my age my adoption fee is only $50!
I would love to meet you! Come meet me at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
Lots of Purrs,
Baby (853470)