The Lineup: What To Do In Tucson This Week!

click to enlarge
In partnership with our friends at KFMA, The Weekly has launched a new podcast to let you know where to have fun in this dusty burg—and man, is there a lot to do! (As you can see if you check out our City Week, Reel Indie, Quick Bites, Nightcrawler and XOXO columns.)
The Lineup feature Tucson Weekly Executive Editor Jim Nintzel and KFMA DJ Emil "Boy Wonder" Richardson. Give it a listen—and don't forget about KFMA Day on Saturday, April 14, at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin
.