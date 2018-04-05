The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | Sports | TV | more categories»

  |  

Thursday, April 5, 2018

Fun in General

The Lineup: What To Do In Tucson This Week!

Posted By on Thu, Apr 5, 2018 at 3:05 PM

click to enlarge logo_2c_20the_20lineup.png

In partnership with our friends at KFMA, The Weekly has launched a new podcast to let you know where to have fun in this dusty burg—and man, is there a lot to do! (As you can see if you check out our City Week, Reel Indie, Quick Bites, Nightcrawler and XOXO columns.)

The Lineup feature Tucson Weekly Executive Editor Jim Nintzel and KFMA DJ Emil "Boy Wonder" Richardson. Give it a listen—and don't forget about KFMA Day on Saturday, April 14, at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Jim Nintzel

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Hip Hop Yoga

Hip Hop Yoga @ Floor Polish

Saturdays, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

SAHBA Home and Patio Show

Featuring more than 300 exhibitors, come and see what is new in home improvement trends, remodeling and… More

@ Tucson Convention Center Fri., April 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat., April 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., April 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 260 S. Church Ave.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. The Weekly List: 24 Things To Do In Tucson This Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoon of the Day: Sullying the Office (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. A Look Back At the N.R.A (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Laughing Stock: Unscrewed Theatre Has Moved! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. IP-Yays (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2018 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation