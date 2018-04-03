click to enlarge
If you’re already feeling nostalgic for the way the Easter Bunny hopped in and out of your life last weekend, the perfect solution for this weekend is to fill that void with a different kind of hop.
The third annual Baja Beer Festival features more than 40 vendors, all from Arizona, with a special focus on India Pale Ales, or IPA’s, this year. In fact, the Tucson Homebrew Club recently judged the
first-ever statewide IPA competition, and the winners will be announced this weekend as well.
Another first? The fest has teamed up with the Gastronomic Union of Tucson (GUT) to keep your stomach full of something besides bubbles. No outside food is allowed, unless in the form of a stylish pretzel necklace.
The Baja Beer Festival takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 7 at Armory Park.
A $35 general admission ticket includes 20 tasting tickets (one ticket gets you one 4 oz beer tasting). $60 VIP tickets get you in at 1 p.m., an extra hour early, include 25 tasting tickets and a food voucher. Both come with a commemorative tasting mug, so you’ll have something to remember the afternoon by, even if you forget everything that actually happens. Designated driver tickets are available for 10 bucks.
Check out the full list
of beers available at the event.
For more information, visit BajaBeerFestival.com