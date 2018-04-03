The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | Sports | TV | more categories»

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Booze / Chow / Do This!

IP-Yays

Posted By on Tue, Apr 3, 2018 at 2:52 PM

click to enlarge bajanewcover_preview.png
If you’re already feeling nostalgic for the way the Easter Bunny hopped in and out of your life last weekend, the perfect solution for this weekend is to fill that void with a different kind of hop.

The third annual Baja Beer Festival features more than 40 vendors, all from Arizona, with a special focus on India Pale Ales, or IPA’s, this year. In fact, the Tucson Homebrew Club recently judged the
 first-ever statewide IPA competition, and the winners will be announced this weekend as well.

Another first? The fest has teamed up with the Gastronomic Union of Tucson (GUT) to keep your stomach full of something besides bubbles. No outside food is allowed, unless in the form of a stylish pretzel necklace.

The Baja Beer Festival takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 7 at Armory Park.

A $35 general admission ticket includes 20 tasting tickets (one ticket gets you one 4 oz beer tasting). $60 VIP tickets get you in at 1 p.m., an extra hour early, include 25 tasting tickets and a food voucher. Both come with a commemorative tasting mug, so you’ll have something to remember the afternoon by, even if you forget everything that actually happens. Designated driver tickets are available for 10 bucks.

Check out the full list of beers available at the event.

For more information, visit BajaBeerFestival.com

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Emily Dieckman

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
PiYo Strength Class

PiYo Strength Class @ Floor Polish

Thursdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

SAHBA Home and Patio Show

Featuring more than 300 exhibitors, come and see what is new in home improvement trends, remodeling and… More

@ Tucson Convention Center Fri., April 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat., April 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., April 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 260 S. Church Ave.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. 'Dark Money, Charles Koch, and the UA Freedom Center' Panel Discussion Tuesday at UA (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Ramble On: 2018 Science of Consciousness Conference Begins (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. The Weekly List: 23 Things To Do In Tucson This Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Arizona Basketball: Dusan Ristic, Rawle Alkins ready for one last Dance (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Here's How To Preserve Local Ownership on Fourth Avenue (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2018 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation