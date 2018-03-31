The Weekly List: 23 Things To Do In Tucson This Week

Your Weekly
guide to keeping busy in the Old Pueblo.
Easter
Good Friday Cross Procession & Easter Sunday Sunrise Service
. If you’re looking for a truly reverent way to spend Easter weekend, consider joining the Los Dorado Orphan League as they conduct the 51st annual procession up Sentinel Peak Friday evening. They’ll meet in the lower parking lot of Sentinel Peak at 4 p.m., and start the journey up the mountain to mount the cross at 5 p.m. Pastor Marvin Temple from Calvary Chapel leaders the procession, and the group will keep vigil through the night and through Saturday. Around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Pastor Temple will hold a sunrise service atop the mountain, in both English and Spanish. The son will rise with the sun! 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 30 and 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 1. Free.
Easter ExtravaganZOO
. Maybe your favorite part about Easter is the animals—the little Easter eggs laid by special Easter hens, the Easter bunny, Peep candies shaped like chicks. If so, then head over to the Reid Park Zoo on either Saturday or Sunday. Kids can meet the Easter Bunny, hunt for eggs (you get special prizes if you find a gold one!), learn about the zoo’s animal ambassadors and turn their eggs in for a special treat bag at the end. And no need to fear, parents of egg-crazy 10-year olds and less coordinated 3-year-olds! There will be age-specific egg hunting areas to ensure fun for everyone. Enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham and fresh fruit, then visit the zoo and watch the animals enjoying their Easter treats. Mimosas and bloody Marys will also be on-deck for purchase. 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 31 and Sunday, April 1. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $35 adult nonmembers, $30 adult members, $25 child non-members, $20 child members. Register online at reidparkzoo.org.
Easter Weekend at Old Tucson
. Old Tucson is special every weekend, but this weekend it’s especially affordable, with buy-one, get-one-free admission all weekend. Kids can enjoy the petting zoo, adults can enjoy musical revues that come complete with saucy can-can girls and every one can enjoy train rides, a vintage carousel, live stunt shows and living history tours. If you really want to get into the Easter spirit, head over early on Easter Sunday to catch Cowboy Church from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 31 and Sunday, April 1. Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. Normal prices are $19.95 for adults and kids 12 and up, and $10.95 for kids 11 and under, with discounts for seniors, military, Pima County residents and groups. This weekend is buy one, get one free!
click to enlarge
Easter Event and Egg Hunt at the Children’s Museum
. Maybe Easter Sunday doesn’t work too well with your schedule. No worries! The Children’s Museum of Tucson is doing Easter a day early, and they’re packing it to the gills with fun activities. Decorate your own bunny ear headband, take a photo with the Easter bunny, try out bunny bowling, compete in egg and spoon races, play with chick and bunny puppets, make Easter scratch art and—of course—participate in an egg hunt. If you’re lucky, the kids will be so worn out from this event that they won’t wake you up at the crack of dawn on Easter morning. 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday, March 31. Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 Sixth Ave. $9 for adults and children.
Shows
click to enlarge
Women in Jeopardy
. It’s the divorcee power hour in Live Theatre Workshop’s latest show—but hold the wine and ice cream. When Liz gets a creepy new dentist boyfriend, her friends (and fellow divorcees) Mary and Jo are suspicious. The guy’s not just weird. In fact, once his hygienist mysteriously disappears, they start to suspect he might be a serial killer. The mishaps and pratfalls that follow in this Wendy MacLeod play are nothing short of hilarious. Opens Thursday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. and runs Thursdays through Sundays through May 5. Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $18 to $20, or $15 March 29 and 30.
Rockabilly Riot Dance Party
. Flagstaff native Andy See is returning to Southern Arizona, and he’s bringing his repertoire of original danceable rhythm and blues numbers with him. Not to mention plenty of rockabilly and classic country renditions of songs by everyone from Johnny Horton to Gene Vincent. You definitely don’t want to be the guy who shows up to work Monday morning and missed Andy See & his Swinging Jamboree. 7 p.m. Friday, March 30. Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. $12.50 GA. 16+.
The Book of Mormon
. Just in case there’s anyone who still hasn’t heard, this musical isn’t exactly Prince of Egypt
or Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
. Created by the guys behind South Park
, this show tells a story about Mormon missionaries that’s outrageously. Like, there’s a song called “Fuck you, God!” and a scene where the Book of Mormon gets pulled out of someone’s butt. But if you’re into this sort of tongue-in-cheek humor? It’s also hilarious. Opens at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3 and shows through Sunday, April 8. UA Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $35 to $125+.
Not Quite Tucson
click to enlarge
Vintage Arizona: The Growth, Death and Rebirth of a Local Wine Industry (1700-2000)
. Wait, 1700? I’m still having a hard time understanding how Arizona has more than 50 wineries in it today, let alone hundreds of years ago. In this talk hosted by Golden Rule Vineyards, hear award-winning historian and writer Erik Berg talk about the first efforts to wrangle wine out of wild grapes, Mesa’s forgotten 19th century wine industry, extremely badass and questionably yummy RAISIN wineries of the great depression and the eventual rebirth of the Arizona wine industry in the 1980s and ’90s. Then, feel free to buy a glass or a bottle of wine to help you really get the picture. 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 31 Golden Rule Vineyards, 650 S. Arizona Ave. in Willcox. Payment is optional, but all proceeds support the Sulphur Springs Valley Historical Society.
click to enlarge
Fiesta Sahuarita
. ARE. YOU. READYYYYY? Probably not, because the 13th annual iteration of this event is gong to be way too cool. There’s a rock wall, jumping castle, a kids’ Ferris wheel, live music and plenty of food for sale. Not to mention bumper balls and an inflatable world (there’s no telling exactly what that means, but it’s sure to be awesome), which you can enter for the price of a non-perishable food donation, or a simple cash donation to a food bank. Of course, it’s Easter weekend, so not to worry: There’s an egg hunt too. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 31. Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas in Sahuarita. Free entry.
2018 Cholla Bud Harvest
. The San Xavier Co-op Farm is hosting two workshops for anyone interested in learning how to harvest cholla buds. Tohono O’odham tribal members are also welcome to participate in the “pay by the pound” program. Register for the workshop in advance on the Facebook event page, and be sure to dress warm for the early morning, wear closed-toed shoes and a long-sleeved shirt, bring sun protection and hats and to not forget your water bottle! 5 a.m. on Saturday, March 31 and Saturday, April 7. San Xavier Co-Op Farm, 8100 S. Oldag Wog. $75.
Art
click to enlarge
2018 BFA Exhibition
-
Poster design by Andrea Howlett, UA BFA candidate
. Come see the professional skills that more than 80 art students developed during the course of their undergraduate careers at UA. Students in Illustration + Design, 2D, Photography and 3D & Extended Media were invited to submit up to five works each, and a jury of alumni and distinguished faculty reviewed submissions and selected art for display. Hooray art! Hooray people growing as artists! Don’t miss it. Reception is 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 29, but exhibition runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 28 through Friday, April 6, with the exception of Easter Sunday on April 1. University of Arizona School of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road. Free.
Unmarked Evidence: An Art Exhibit on Gender-Based Violence
. This isn’t just an exhibit on sexual assault and gender-based hate crimes. There are also representations of the emotional, cultural and sometimes ambiguous forms of violence that some individuals face because of their gender. The UA Consortium on Gender-Based Violence commissioned this art project from Hey Baby! Art Against Sexual Violence, and it covers topics ranging from wounds that come from sexual violence to everyday misogynistic attitudes to the self in relation to violence. This moving must see includes a closing event with performance art, slam poetry and a visual presentation by reps from UC Davis. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 29. 1501 N. Campbell Ave. Free.
Outside
Yoga in the Park with Live DJ
. Different families have different sort of Easters. If yours is the type where the festivities really don’t get going until later in the day, or where you’re going to need to fit a workout in to make up for the enormous Easter dinner, or where you don’t celebrate Easter at all, why not do some morning yoga in the park? This all-levels flow yoga class is open to everyone, and takes place down by ramada 18 at Reid Park (off Country Club between Broadway and 22nd). Namest-egg! 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 1. Gene C. Reid Park, E. 22nd St. Donation recommended/pay what you can.
click to enlarge
Luminous Full Moon Labyrinth
. What could be more peaceful and centering than journeying to the center of a labyrinth? Maybe doing it under a full moon? Whether you’re interested in astrology or believe in energies, you have to admit the full moon is pretty, and it’s always nice to be extra aware of it. A drumbeat will guide this walk through the labyrinth, and participants are invited to bring their own rattles or to use one of the ones provided. It’s on grass, but bring a chair or cushion to sit on if you want. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31. Rio Vista Natural Resources Park, 3974 N. Tucson Blvd. Suggested sliding scale of $5 to $20, with no one turned away.
Climbing the Mountain: Honoring Dr. King 50 Years Later
. “Dreaming Out Loud,” an organization that produces a live recording of Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech read by people who are gay, straight, black, white, young, old, native, immigrants and everyone in between, hosts this event that is as simple as it is important. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s death, take a short hike and listen to the “Dreaming Out Loud” recording, while overlooking Tucson and reflecting on all the work we’ve done, and the work we still have left to do. 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 4. Finger Rock Trailhead, 7180 N. Alvernon Way. Free.
Fun in General
Historic Flight at Ryan Field
. A little background: The Historic Flight Foundation was established in 2003 to collect, restore and share notable aircraft from between 1927, when Charles Lindbergh made his solo Atlantic crossing, and 1957, when the Boeing 707 went on its first test flight. Down at Ryan Field, check out the foundation’s DC-3 and B-25, and take a tour of the area and the planes. If you want, you can even take a flight in one of the planes yourself! ($295 for the DC-3 and $425 for the B-25). Opportunity available Friday, March 30 through Monday, April 2. Flight times begin at 9 a.m., and you must call 425-348-3200 for a reservation. Tours also begin at 9 a.m. and are free, with no reservation required. Richie’s Cafe at Ryan Field, 9700 W. Ajo Hwy.
Spring Beer and Records
. Forget spring cleaning. This is 2018, and it’s all about spring beer now. Head over to Crooked Tooth for this event hosted by The Vintage Event Tucson, where there’ll be local folks selling records and local DJs spinning tunes. And, of course, since this is at Crooked Tooth, there’ll be plenty of local beers to enjoy as well. Gibson’s BBQ is on hand with the food, and kids and pups are welcome. Maybe we can clean next spring. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 31. Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. 228 E. Sixth St. Free entry.
Dark Money, Charles Koch and the UA Freedom Center
. Hear a roomful of panelists—including regular contributor the Weekly, David Safier—talk about the Koch brothers’ contributions to the UA’s Center for the Philosophy of Freedom. You’ll also hear from Samantha Parsons of UnKoch my Campus and history professors Douglas Weiner and Jeremy Vetter. Professor David Gibbs moderates. After panelists present, the floor will be opened up to an audience Q&A. 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 3. UA Education Building room 1430 E. Second St.
click to enlarge
The Science of Consciousness Conference 2018
. It’s here! This six-day conference features all sorts of different explorations of what it means to be conscious, from neuroscience and biology to philosophy and meditation, from language and psychology to quantum physics and machine consciousness. People from all over the world are coming to speak about topics like “Consciousness and Psychedelics,” “Artificial Intelligence and Machine Consciousness” and “Language and Our Inner Voice.” 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 2 through Saturday, April 7. Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive. $550 standard, $450 students, $50 to $75 per optional workshops and $75 for optional Thursday dinner and show.
Nightcrawler
click to enlarge
Bleep Bloop
. The best thing about Bleep Bloop’s “bass surrealism” isn’t the hip-hop-rooted, state-of-the-art beats, which bend and shape time in a way comparable only to his mentor and label head, DJ Shadow. Nor is it the brainy use of lasers and trap synth, which zigzag past one another to form otherworldly dimensions, beyond language, outside our atmosphere. Rather, it’s how Bleep puts space around each sound, each note, as if broadcasting from a distant satellite, with only the reverb reaching back to touch heartbeats on earth. An intergalactic fantasia awaits: arms rise, hips drop with the gravity-free, deep-bass resonance, as every joint finds the pause, just past the groove. It’s EDM for dancefloors of the future. Throw in a couple of G-Unit-worthy “Heys” and we can fuck in space, too. With Woolymammoth on Friday, March 30. 191 Toole. Doors at 8 p.m. $22-$27. 18+.
Tiffany
. Thirty years ago, a disturbingly pretty 15-year-old girl promised to “change our heartbeats.” A generation later, nearly every woman born after 1980 has gotten loaded and karaoke-bombed Tiffany’s famous YA seduction (and Tommy James chestnut) “I Think We’re Alone Now” at least once. But the deceptively gifted Norwalk, California pop/soul shouter had to prove hard she was more than a one-hit faceplant, but a soaring, barroom chanteuse, able to channel the longings of blue-collar dudes and chicks this country over with a single, just-beyond-comfort high note. Tiffany is the feathered-banged heroine of love songs Journey fans understand, still the work-a-day girl behind the register at the mall’s H&M with a tough home life and a smile so hardwon it makes you fall in love. She’s got that voice, now rooted in a nostalgia so deep it’s hard to separate from your own loss-of-innocence soundtrack. Ladies ’80’s Dance Night on Saturday, March 31. Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress. Doors at 7 p.m. $10-$100. All Ages.
Thor and Friends
. Three players stand shoulder to shoulder, tinkling a vibraphone in precise syncopation, while a violin drives the fairy dance forward. Such subtle repetitions recall the trance-like, psych of Steve Reich’s Desert Music
. There’s a relentless inevitability of momentum that seems impossible to sustain—much less build upon—but this trio pushes on, until the violin overtakes the melodic lead, and the vibraphone falls back into pure ethereal, percussion. Up and down, soaring and descending like that, and there’s no respite. Then, when one least expects it, and like three silent film robbers, the players tip-toe away, leaving listeners breathless in their quiet wake. Truly. With Norman Westberg on Monday, April 2 at The Flycatcher, 340 E. Sixth St. Doors at 8 p.m. $12, 21+.
Jonathan Terrell
is almost too painful to listen to. With his southern-novelist’s skill for making epic moments of everyday life and that minor hook that Mazzy Star once made so famous when she faded into us all, Terrell’s music is a soundtrack for these troubled times. “It’s not me that you see behind the lids of your eyes/It’s not me/But it could be—for a little while.” The electric/acoustic guitar instrumentation and pedal steel are sweetly pitched to underscore and envelope his Springsteen (“Cover Me”-era) vocals. Country only in its wide-open sky melancholy, Terrell’s is scratched through with longing, but, thankfully, never overwrought. His most successful melodies summon longing in your gut, like good fiction and song. It’s crazy this Austin native hasn’t broken big, then again, he so directly zeroes in on the fleeting losses that comprise our lives, most prefer the fluffy and the auto-tuned. Tuesday, April 3 at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress. 8 p.m. Free. 21+.