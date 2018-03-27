Want More Money For Schools? Get Rid of Prop 108

click to enlarge



If we want significantly more money for schools, the first step is to allow the legislature to pass revenue increases with a simple majority, and that means the voters will have to get rid of Prop 108.



I love Arizona teachers' #RedForEd movement. It's great to see the new spirit of activism which has been sweeping the country reaching our state, and I'm for every dollar they can get from the legislature. The last thing I want to do is rain on the #RedForEd parade. But even though I was an English teacher, I'm good enough at basic arithmetic to figure out there's not enough money in the state coffers to raise our schools out of the bottom five states in per student funding, and there never will be so long as the legislature needs to muster a two-thirds majority to vote in new revenues. That's got to change.