The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | Sports | TV | more categories»

Thursday, March 22, 2018

Cinema

Watch and Learn About 'Pizza & the Art of Living'

Posted By on Thu, Mar 22, 2018 at 4:28 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MATTEO TRONCONE
  • Courtesy of Matteo Troncone
Pizza and philosophy are two things that go together better than one would think.

The Loft Cinema will show Arrangiarsi (Pizza & the Art of Living), a documentary film that shows a character’s quest to find the meaning of life through pizza.

Matteo Troncone, who’s the director, writer and star of the documentary, will be at the showing in person. His film is about getting in touch with your roots and history, finding yourself and the  insurmountable importance of pizza. Arrangiarsi was well-received at the Mill Valley Film Festival which showcases internationally acclaimed films.

Arrangiarsi (Pizza & the Art of Living) will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 24 at The Loft Cinema (3233 E. Speedway Blvd). Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Melissa Vasquez

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Hip Hop Yoga

Hip Hop Yoga @ Floor Polish

Saturdays, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Carnival of Illusion: Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La!

This top-rated illusion show is "Revitalizing Magic" by blending an international travel theme with all the charms… More

@ Scottish Rite Grand Parlour Saturdays. Continues through April 14 160 South Scott Ave

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. The Weekly List: 21 Things To Do In Tucson This Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. The Weekly List: 25 Things To Do In Tucson This Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Is Education the Best Message For Democrats To Boost Voter Turnout? (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Zona Politics: State Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley and State Sen. Andrea Dalessandro (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Chloe Needs a Home (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2018 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation