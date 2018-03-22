Watch and Learn About 'Pizza & the Art of Living'

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Matteo Troncone
Pizza and philosophy are two things that go together better than one would think.
The Loft Cinema will show Arrangiarsi (Pizza & the Art of Living
), a documentary film that shows a character’s quest to find the meaning of life through pizza.
Matteo Troncone, who’s the director, writer and star of the documentary, will be at the showing in person. His film is about getting in touch with your roots and history, finding yourself and the insurmountable importance of pizza. Arrangiarsi
was well-received at the Mill Valley Film Festival which showcases internationally acclaimed films.
Arrangiarsi (Pizza & the Art of Living)
will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 24 at The Loft Cinema (3233 E. Speedway Blvd). Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.