Tucson's Salvation Army Starts Food Drive to Feed Kids for Summer Program

Courtesy of The Salvation Army Tucson
Children at the Salvation Army Tucson's program, “Summer Day Camp,” during a previous year.
The Salvation Army Tucson sure has a goal for the summer: Feed more than 200 children twice a day—through community donations.
Courtesy of The Salvation Army Tucson
The Salvation Army's “Summer Day Camp” program is partnering with local Safeway and Albertsons stores for a month long food drive. Fom March 15 to April 15 around the entire Tucson area, they will be accepting granola bars, bread, popcorn, crackers, juice boxes and other snacks that children enjoy eating (candy!). People can also donate money to go toward food for “Summer Day Camp” at The Salvation Army Tucson’s website
Corey Leith, public relations director of the Salvation Army Tucson, said he came up with the idea of doing a food drive because he felt like it would be more helpful for the children in the “Summer Day Camp” if the weight of the money to fund meals for the kids can be used toward “improving the activities and plans.”
Once he came up with the idea, Leith reached out to the grocery stores and their respective representatives about the desire to start a food drive to provide food for children and they were on board.
“I just saw a need in general and I asked Safeway and they were more than happy to do it,” he said. Thus the food drive was born and Leith is optimistic about what it could do.
“I’m hoping that we can just feed all 200 kids throughout the whole summertime without us having to purchase items. That’s the main goal—just to make sure that all these children are being fed,” he said.
The “Summer Day Camp” program provides local children, ages 5-14, with activities, field trips and lessons they can do throughout the summer. Leith said that with around 200 volunteers the the program is a way to give children something to do during the summer and to help them learn.
“That’s our main goal, to keep them safe and off the streets.”
Courtesy of The Salvation Army Tucson