December 22, 2016 News & Opinion » Currents Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Unhappy Endings 

Tucson honors slain sex workers

By
click to enlarge People gather at El Tiradito Wishing Shrine, 420 S. Main Ave., on Dec. 17 in observance of International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers.

Courtesy photo

People gather at El Tiradito Wishing Shrine, 420 S. Main Ave., on Dec. 17 in observance of International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers.

A group encircled a small altar, adorned with items representing sex workers who suffered violent deaths, targeted because of their profession.

The 26 people gathered in front of El Tiradito Wishing Shrine on Dec. 17—International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers.

In the center, Erin Whitfield, a member of the Sex Workers Outreach Project Tucson chapter, read a statement prepared by her and other SWOP Tucson members.

"To die a violent death is the ultimate indignity, but in many ways, the indignity is magnified even more for a sex worker who has already faced a lifetime of indignities," she read. "Societal shaming, the heartbreak of rejection by loved ones unwilling to accept that whoring is our calling, imprisonment and unjust laws whose purpose it is to oppress and nothing more."

The reading of the names followed Whitfield's words. For several days, Cristine Sardina copied by hand the list compiled by SWOP of 132 sex workers killed globally in 2016. The list includes many of their names, but the identity of others remains unknown. Age and race varies, but cause of death is always brutal, including strangulation, beheading and bludgeoning.

Sardina cried for three days while making that list. She said they read the names to honor the sex workers who were murdered.

"They're a disposable population because sex work is not decriminalized," she said.

Tucson is a mecca for sex-worker rights, said Juliana Piccillo, a founding member of SWOP Tucson who was there 13 years ago when Tucson first observed End Violence Against Sex Workers Day.

"At that time, simply saying, 'I'm a sex worker,' was very radical," she said.

For several years, Piccillo directed an annual Sex Worker Art Festival in Tucson, w hich she said helped start a national conversation that emboldened sex workers across the country. The discussion around sex workers' rights and has helped erode some of the stigma around the profession.

"Because of the stigma—criminalization—sex workers have to work in the dark," she said. "Because the stigma literally does kill people, we have to remember them. They have names and they're people."

Standing there, around the altar symbolizing life taken unfairly and violently from a people marginalized by laws and stigma, the diverse group quietly listened to the names of the dead. And at the end of every page, the group said in unison, "We remember you."

More Currents Feature »

Tags:

More by Danyelle Khmara

  • Sweet Relief

    Tucsonans demonstrate appetite for assistance at bake sale benefiting Syrian refugees
    • by Danyelle Khmara
    • Dec 22, 2016

  • Local Heroes 2016

    Our annual look at people who make Tucson such a great place to live.
    • by Adiba Nelson, Brad Allis, Chelo Grubb and Danyelle Khmara
    • Dec 15, 2016

  • When Everything You Care About is Gone

    The journey of Syrian families, from war to Tucson
    • by Danyelle Khmara
    • Nov 10, 2016
  • More »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Permission to Eat

    If you are willing to tackle a few hurdles, it’s not hard to get a city permit to feed the homeless, problem is you’re only allowed to distribute unhealthy food
    • by María Inés Taracena
    • Jan 28, 2016

  • Escape Goat

    TUSD Culturally Relevant Studies teacher singled out
    • by María Inés Taracena
    • May 7, 2015

The Range

'Classrooms First' Report. What It Means For Arizona Education

'Classrooms First' Report. What It Means For Arizona Education

By David Safier Dec 21, 2016  8:31 am

Out Of the Mouths Of Conservatives

Out Of the Mouths Of Conservatives

By David Safier Dec 19, 2016  4:48 pm

Domingo Needs a Home

Domingo Needs a Home

By Humane Society of Southern Arizona Dec 19, 2016  1:04 pm

More »

Latest in Currents Feature

  • Sweet Relief

    Tucsonans demonstrate appetite for assistance at bake sale benefiting Syrian refugees
    • by Danyelle Khmara
    • Dec 22, 2016

  • Wage Rage

    Chambers of commerce move to block minimum-wage increase while agencies that serve vulnerable populations wonder whether they can stay in business
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Dec 22, 2016
  • More »

© 2016 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation