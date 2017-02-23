Police Dispatch 

San Xavier Beat

Jan. 5, 9:12 a.m.

A man stole a very large number of lottery tickets and then went (almost) directly to jail, a Pima County Sheriff's Department report stated.

The manager at a Westside Circle K convenience store met with sheriff's deputies and played them a surveillance video from earlier that morning, which showed that while a clerk had been cleaning the store's coffee station, a bearded middle-age male dressed all in black had entered the store and started hanging around the sales counter, near where a large bright-red sign read, "Authorized Employees Only Beyond This Point."

Deputies saw on the tape that when the clerk turned his back, the bearded man moved past the sign, reached behind the counter and grabbed a few handfuls of lottery tickets (plus a pack of cigarettes). The man then crouched behind the counter for quite awhile before leaving the store; the clerk learned of the theft when he found the tickets missing (about $210 worth).

Since store employees said the man was a regular, deputies told them to call as soon as he came in again—which he did the very next day, to buy a soda.

Upon deputy questioning, the man adamantly denied having stolen the lottery tickets, even when told there was a video proving his crime.

Deputies confirmed that he had a warrant out for his arrest anyway, so he was handcuffed and photographed right next to the red "Authorized Employees Only" sign before he was taken to jail (probably not the outcome he'd hoped for after stealing all those lottery tickets)