February 23, 2017 News & Opinion » Police Dispatch

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Police Dispatch 

Do Not Pass Go; Do Not Collect $210

By
click to enlarge bigstock-rollover-3564175.jpg

San Xavier Beat

Jan. 5, 9:12 a.m.

A man stole a very large number of lottery tickets and then went (almost) directly to jail, a Pima County Sheriff's Department report stated.

The manager at a Westside Circle K convenience store met with sheriff's deputies and played them a surveillance video from earlier that morning, which showed that while a clerk had been cleaning the store's coffee station, a bearded middle-age male dressed all in black had entered the store and started hanging around the sales counter, near where a large bright-red sign read, "Authorized Employees Only Beyond This Point."

Deputies saw on the tape that when the clerk turned his back, the bearded man moved past the sign, reached behind the counter and grabbed a few handfuls of lottery tickets (plus a pack of cigarettes). The man then crouched behind the counter for quite awhile before leaving the store; the clerk learned of the theft when he found the tickets missing (about $210 worth).

Since store employees said the man was a regular, deputies told them to call as soon as he came in again—which he did the very next day, to buy a soda.

Upon deputy questioning, the man adamantly denied having stolen the lottery tickets, even when told there was a video proving his crime.

Deputies confirmed that he had a warrant out for his arrest anyway, so he was handcuffed and photographed right next to the red "Authorized Employees Only" sign before he was taken to jail (probably not the outcome he'd hoped for after stealing all those lottery tickets)

More Police Dispatch »

Tags:

More by Anna Mirocha

  • Police Dispatch

    He Emptied the Drawers and the Trash Can
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Feb 16, 2017

  • Police Dispatch

    If you show me yours ... I’ll show it to everyone!
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Feb 9, 2017

  • Police Dispatch

    Not a Recommended Use for Nostrils
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Feb 2, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Police Dispatch

    Not What You Want to See on Your TV
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Jul 16, 2015

  • Police Dispatch

    Don't Steal Where You Eat
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Jul 23, 2015

The Range

TUSD Superintendent Firing Update: Nothing To See Here, Folks (For Now).

TUSD Superintendent Firing Update: Nothing To See Here, Folks (For Now).

By David Safier Feb 15, 2017  1:14 pm

Does TUSD Board Member Rachael Sedgwick Want to Fire Superintendent, General Counsel at the Tuesday Board Meeting?

Does TUSD Board Member Rachael Sedgwick Want to Fire Superintendent, General Counsel at the Tuesday Board Meeting?

By David Safier Feb 14, 2017  10:31 am

Jerry Falwell Jr. to Head Trump's Higher Ed Deregulation Task Force. Expect a Big Boost for Liberty—Falwell's Liberty University, That Is.

Jerry Falwell Jr. to Head Trump's Higher Ed Deregulation Task Force. Expect a Big Boost for Liberty—Falwell's Liberty University, That Is.

By David Safier Feb 13, 2017  5:11 pm

More »

Latest in Police Dispatch

  • Police Dispatch

    He Emptied the Drawers and the Trash Can
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Feb 16, 2017

  • Police Dispatch

    If you show me yours ... I’ll show it to everyone!
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Feb 9, 2017
  • More »

Most Commented On

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation