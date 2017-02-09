Police Dispatch 

If you show me yours ... i’ll show it to everyone!

San Xavier Beat

Jan. 12, 10:46 p.m.

A very unfortunate man was just getting to know a woman online—when she tricked him into having "Skype sex" with her while she secretly recorded it, then blackmailed him with footage of his own naked body, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report.

The reportee told a sheriff's deputy that he'd connected with the woman through a phone app; they became Facebook friends and she told him to make a Skype profile so they could have video chats. During one such chat, he said, she started undressing... so he followed suit.

Afterward, though, the woman sent him a video she'd recorded of the chat, in which both his face and his "genital area" were visible. She demanded that he send her $200 or else she'd "post pictures and the nude video of him all over the Internet" and send them to his friends and family.

After he did send it, he said, she demanded another $300, sending him Facebook messages proving she'd found the email addresses of many of his acquaintances. He paid her again.

Apparently the reportee had no real way of verifying her name or other information to prosecute her. The deputy advised him to change all his social media passwords and set his Facebook account to "private"—and, basically, just be careful out there on the interwebs, kids. (The man never even met the defrauder in person.)

Respect Your Elders Much?

West River Road Jan. 10, 7:34 p.m.

A big guy with a bigger road-rage problem punched an elderly man in the face in the middle of an intersection, claiming he cut him off, a PCSD report said.

Deputies showed up at the intersection of La Canada Drive and River Road to find a small older man standing in the street with a bruised and bloody face.

The man said he'd been driving westbound when he passed a guy in a silver Hyundai who then started driving very aggressively toward him—cutting him off, tapping his brakes, tailgating—and when the two men pulled up side by side at the next light, a heavy younger man got out of the silver car and approached the victim's window, saying the older man had cut him off.

Then the aggressor reportedly said, "What are you going to do now?!" and punched him through his car window.

The victim said he had to open his door to push the other nan away and avoid more hitting—and then, when both men were back in their cars, the other man actually kept following him for awhile.

Luckily, the victim had gotten the puncher's license plate number. When he was caught for questioning about the incident, he told one deputy, "he would not call it an 'incident,' but that he had yelled at an older gentleman when he was travelling on River Road."

He was arrested.