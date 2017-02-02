February 02, 2017 News & Opinion » Police Dispatch

Police Dispatch 

We don't get it

A local homeowner was baffled by a sinister-seeming—yet nonsensical—episode of apparent vandalism at her residence, a PCSD report said.

The victim told deputies she’d come home that evening and found that on the hood of her car—parked out front—someone had placed a large shovel. Next to the shovel was a bottle of hydrocholoric acid, a highly corrosive mineral acid with mostly industrial uses. When entered her backyard, she said, she saw that a large cactus had been knocked to the ground—possibly with the shovel that was now sitting on her car’s hood. She had no idea who would’ve been at her house and done these things, nor why.

More by Anna Mirocha

Tucson Weekly

