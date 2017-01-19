Police Dispatch 

Overton Road

Dec. 10, 1:32 p.m.

Foothills-area pedestrians were temporarily inconvenienced by a mysterious instance of crosswalk vandalism, a PCSD report stated.

A deputy was called to a West Overton Road intersection, where a citizen had reported that the "Walk/Don't Walk" crosswalk button had been rendered unusable by a clear, sticky gel covering it. Apparently, the deputy wrote in his report, someone had poured silicone, which had now dried, over the button.

Concluding that a strong solvent would be needed to remove it, he contacted the county agency responsible for the crosswalk. There were no suspicious people or vehicles in the area and no other clues regarding a possible prankster.