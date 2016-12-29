December 29, 2016 Music » Music Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

People Who Died: Sharon Jones by Brittany Katter 

click to enlarge sharon_jones.jpg
click to enlarge Brittany Katter of Katterwaul on Sharon Jones.
  • Brittany Katter of Katterwaul on Sharon Jones.

Sharon Jones

I was a confused and generally miserable person crashing a couch in New York City. Ambitiously I was trying to record demo tracks for my new solo rock project Katterwaul. A friend gave me the keys to a communal practice space in Bed-Stuy for this purpose. I was interrupted one day by a supermodel-turned-musician who had hired my friends to play her watered-down indie rock songs. Feeling dejected and very sorry for myself, I was convinced good looks, money, youth and privilege is what gets you ahead in the music industry.

The next day I saw Sharon Jones perform in Brooklyn.

With her booming, exuberant and commanding voice she effortlessly fronted one of the tightest soul bands in the world. Her performance slapped the self-pity right out of me, replacing it with a glowing sense of self-empowerment. Sharon Jones was, and her memory will be, a standing pillar of hope for those with a wild dream against the odds. In an increasingly fickle and shallow music industry, one always grasping for a lucrative audience, more than ever obsessed with brand and image, and forgetting the most important element of good music: soul. Jones defied all formulas for success with her race, gender, age and shape. She is testament to the dream that unwavering, focused commitment backed with talent, can still stand up in a fleeting, uncertain world.  

— Brittany Katter



More Music Feature »

Tags:

Related Stories

  • People Who Died

    Tucson musical personages weigh in on the year music gave up the ghost
    • Dec 29, 2016

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Emotion Unveiled: Marriages

    Marriages’ Emma Ruth Rundle roots storytelling in reality
    • by Linda Ray
    • Aug 6, 2015

  • Vintage Vinyl Tucson

    This Week: The Clashmen “Boondocker” b/w “Miseriou” Copper State Records 1044, 1963
    • Dec 8, 2016

The Range

Laughing Stock: Laughs To Look Forward To

Laughing Stock: Laughs To Look Forward To

By Linda Ray Dec 28, 2016  4:09 pm

A Christmas Story: The Season Advances, as Done to Green Sleeves

A Christmas Story: The Season Advances, as Done to Green Sleeves

By Billy Sedlmayr Dec 23, 2016  1:07 pm

The Weekly List: 20 Things To Do in Tucson in the Next 10 Days

The Weekly List: 20 Things To Do in Tucson in the Next 10 Days

By Weekly Staff and Contributors Dec 22, 2016  11:21 am

More »

Latest in Music Feature

  • People Who Died

    Tucson musical personages weigh in on the year music gave up the ghost
    • Dec 29, 2016

  • Know Your Product

    Stars pick five! This week: Louise Le Hir!
    • by Xavier Omar Otero
    • Dec 29, 2016
  • More »

Most Commented On

  • Guitar Hero

    Tucson-raised Robby Lochner always managed to earn a living with his guitar. Then his discipline inspired new life in a suicidal nostalgia act.
    • by Brett Callwood
    • Dec 8, 2016

  • Court and Spark

    This Tucson singer-songwriter, who moonlights as a jailhouse psychotherapist, overcame career-killing circumstances
    • by Jonathan Frahm
    • Dec 1, 2016
  • More »

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2016 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation