December 29, 2016 Music » Music Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

People Who Died: Prince by Curtis McCrary 

click to enlarge prince.jpg
click to enlarge Curtis McCrary, Executive Director The Rialto Theatre and R Bar, on Prince.
  • Curtis McCrary, Executive Director The Rialto Theatre and R Bar, on Prince.

Prince

When a colleague texted me on the morning of April 21 about something work-related, he casually and rather ungently appended "Prince died btw" to our exchange as though it was almost trivial. That was kind of a dick move, Ryan. Like, "oh btw God is dead and everything you've ever cared about is ruined TTYL."

It was so unbelievable that it had little impact at first. Couldn't possibly be true, did not compute, etc. And then as this fact wormed its cruel way into my reality, I started crying. The impossibly ageless, elfin, and saintly Prince Rogers Nelson was with us no more.

Prince and his music left the deepest ruts on my developing adolescent psyche, and that informed the rest of my development as a human being in profound ways. He was living proof that masculinity could be adorned with lace, that appreciation of and respect for women was a higher calling, that if you were funky enough, you could be the world's second most well-known Jehovah's Witness, with all its baggage and odd beliefs, and people would be amused rather than put off (not that that particular knowledge was all that useful).

I first recall hearing him on the radio in 1981, when I was 9 or 10, in the 1999 era. Certain lyrics stood out, like the "Little Red Corvette" line about how she had a pocket full of horses, and Trojans, some of them used. Scandalous to my fifth-grade mind, and in hindsight, totally gross. His long career had started years before, but all that was just prelude to his magnum opus, Purple Rain. For that film and album to arrive as it did at the cusp of my adolescence ensured the kind of foundational cultural imprinting that you never move on from—I knew very few things as a boy of 13, but I knew for absolute certain that I loved Prince, and that would never change.

— Curtis McCrary


More Music Feature »

Tags:

Related Stories

  • People Who Died

    Tucson musical personages weigh in on the year music gave up the ghost
    • Dec 29, 2016

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Adios, Compadre

    Saying goodbye to Michael J. Ronstadt
    • by Daniel Buckley
    • Aug 18, 2016

  • John Coinman: Loss and Found

    Coinman explores some of the U.S.’s darker moments on ‘Already Are’
    • by Linda Ray
    • May 21, 2015

The Range

Laughing Stock: Laughs To Look Forward To

Laughing Stock: Laughs To Look Forward To

By Linda Ray Dec 28, 2016  4:09 pm

A Christmas Story: The Season Advances, as Done to Green Sleeves

A Christmas Story: The Season Advances, as Done to Green Sleeves

By Billy Sedlmayr Dec 23, 2016  1:07 pm

The Weekly List: 20 Things To Do in Tucson in the Next 10 Days

The Weekly List: 20 Things To Do in Tucson in the Next 10 Days

By Weekly Staff and Contributors Dec 22, 2016  11:21 am

More »

Latest in Music Feature

  • People Who Died

    Tucson musical personages weigh in on the year music gave up the ghost
    • Dec 29, 2016

  • Know Your Product

    Stars pick five! This week: Louise Le Hir!
    • by Xavier Omar Otero
    • Dec 29, 2016
  • More »

Most Commented On

  • Guitar Hero

    Tucson-raised Robby Lochner always managed to earn a living with his guitar. Then his discipline inspired new life in a suicidal nostalgia act.
    • by Brett Callwood
    • Dec 8, 2016

  • Court and Spark

    This Tucson singer-songwriter, who moonlights as a jailhouse psychotherapist, overcame career-killing circumstances
    • by Jonathan Frahm
    • Dec 1, 2016
  • More »

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2016 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation