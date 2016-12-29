December 29, 2016 Music » Music Feature

People Who Died: Phife Dawg by DJQ 

click to enlarge phife_dawg-mika.jpg

Phife Dawg

click to enlarge DJQ (Producer, beatmaker, poet) on Phife Dawg.
Listening to "8 Million Stories" by A Tribe Called Quest always reminds me of how down to earth Phife Dawg was. His passing was tough for a vato like me because I had found my love for hip-hop through Tribe's Midnight Marauders. It was the samples. It was the drums.

It was Phife's poetry.

Being a southside fool, Phife's realism was relatable to what I lived on the daily, from hitting up the chulas, kicking it with the homies and trying to duck cops while doing foolish barrio things. Knowing of his passing was like losing an elder.

Puro love and peace for the OG Phife. Con safos.

— DJQ (AKA Enrique García Naranjo)




