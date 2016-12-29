People Who Died: Guy Clark by Gabriel Sullivan 

Guy Clark

click to enlarge Gabriel Sullivan (XIXA, singer-songwriter, producer) on Guy Clark.

No melody, no chorus, a finger-picked guitar, and a spoken baritone voice are what make up one of the greatest pieces of music I've ever heard. "Randall Knife" is a song my father played for me as a kid and it has been etched and carved into my soul ever since. A three-minute masterpiece telling the tale of Guy Clark's haunted possession, his father's Randall knife. You can picture Guy digging the words into his graph paper with his trusted music chart pencils. His hand adorned, as always, by a single turquoise ring. Guy was a man from a lost world. A world of ritual and ruin. His music, like his Father's Randall Knife, will continue to haunt and serve as an embodiment of a life lived with deep fire and passion.



— Gabriel Sullivan



