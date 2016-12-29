People Who Died: Glenn Frey by Larry Mac 

Glenn Frey



click to enlarge Larry Mac, the mid-day host of 96.1 KLPX, talks Glenn Frey.

When Glenn Frye and Jackson Browne co-wrote "Take It Easy" in the early '70s, they probably had no idea that they would put Winslow, Arizona on the map— a place you have to drive through just to take your picture "standing on a corner," and hoping a "girl in a flatbed Ford" would drive by at that exact moment. I've done it, and I bet if you haven't yet, you know someone who has.



Yes, 2016 was a sad year for music as we lost some great people. Glenn Frey being one of them. Of course, he would go on to co-write a bunch of other hits for The Eagles and his solo career in the '80s. His music has been played on rock, pop and country stations all over the world. And because it stands the test of time, it will be for some time!

We can thank our own Linda Ronstadt for giving us The Eagles, and all those years of great music. If it wasn't for her needing a backup band in 1971, and Glenn helping put it together, we probably wouldn't have some of the most iconic songs in rock history. I only had the luck of seeing them once up in Tempe on their 1994 Hell Freezes Over tour, and it was a hit parade. Speaking of hits, Their Greatest Hits (1971-1974) is one of the biggest selling albums of all time, and is an essential addition to any collection. But beyond the hits, he gave us so many other hidden gems that I urge you to search for and check out.

— Larry Mac