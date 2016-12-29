December 29, 2016 Music » Music Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

People Who Died: Glenn Frey by Larry Mac 

click to enlarge glenn_frey.jpg

Glenn Frey

click to enlarge Larry Mac, the mid-day host of 96.1 KLPX, talks Glenn Frey.
  • Larry Mac, the mid-day host of 96.1 KLPX, talks Glenn Frey.

When Glenn Frye and Jackson Browne co-wrote "Take It Easy" in the early '70s, they probably had no idea that they would put Winslow, Arizona on the map— a place you have to drive through just to take your picture "standing on a corner," and hoping a "girl in a flatbed Ford" would drive by at that exact moment. I've done it, and I bet if you haven't yet, you know someone who has.

Yes, 2016 was a sad year for music as we lost some great people. Glenn Frey being one of them. Of course, he would go on to co-write a bunch of other hits for The Eagles and his solo career in the '80s. His music has been played on rock, pop and country stations all over the world. And because it stands the test of time, it will be for some time!

We can thank our own Linda Ronstadt for giving us The Eagles, and all those years of great music. If it wasn't for her needing a backup band in 1971, and Glenn helping put it together, we probably wouldn't have some of the most iconic songs in rock history. I only had the luck of seeing them once up in Tempe on their 1994 Hell Freezes Over tour, and it was a hit parade. Speaking of hits, Their Greatest Hits (1971-1974) is one of the biggest selling albums of all time, and is an essential addition to any collection. But beyond the hits, he gave us so many other hidden gems that I urge you to search for and check out.

— Larry Mac

More Music Feature »

Tags:

Related Stories

  • People Who Died

    Tucson musical personages weigh in on the year music gave up the ghost
    • Dec 29, 2016

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Adios, Compadre

    Saying goodbye to Michael J. Ronstadt
    • by Daniel Buckley
    • Aug 18, 2016

  • Nature/Nurture

    With a new album dropping this week, The Raskal keeps doing what he does best
    • by David J. Del Grande
    • Jul 23, 2015

The Range

Laughing Stock: Laughs To Look Forward To

Laughing Stock: Laughs To Look Forward To

By Linda Ray Dec 28, 2016  4:09 pm

A Christmas Story: The Season Advances, as Done to Green Sleeves

A Christmas Story: The Season Advances, as Done to Green Sleeves

By Billy Sedlmayr Dec 23, 2016  1:07 pm

The Weekly List: 20 Things To Do in Tucson in the Next 10 Days

The Weekly List: 20 Things To Do in Tucson in the Next 10 Days

By Weekly Staff and Contributors Dec 22, 2016  11:21 am

More »

Latest in Music Feature

  • People Who Died

    Tucson musical personages weigh in on the year music gave up the ghost
    • Dec 29, 2016

  • Know Your Product

    Stars pick five! This week: Louise Le Hir!
    • by Xavier Omar Otero
    • Dec 29, 2016
  • More »

Most Commented On

  • Guitar Hero

    Tucson-raised Robby Lochner always managed to earn a living with his guitar. Then his discipline inspired new life in a suicidal nostalgia act.
    • by Brett Callwood
    • Dec 8, 2016

  • Court and Spark

    This Tucson singer-songwriter, who moonlights as a jailhouse psychotherapist, overcame career-killing circumstances
    • by Jonathan Frahm
    • Dec 1, 2016
  • More »

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2016 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation