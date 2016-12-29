People Who Died: David Bowie by Amelia Poe 

Davie Bowie
If I could bathe in your voice, I would
You were meant to be heard
Drenched in stardust
Like The Magician
Transforming life into gold
I am haunted by your magnitude
Not one of us, but of another space and
time
Not of this time, but of all times
You are not quite human
Are you a ghost?
An apparition?
Slipping though my fingers
Like sand on a beach
I can't quite hold you
Your light blinds my eyes
Burning deep somewhere within
Where dreams lie
Inside a tin machine
You were born to shine
To capture destiny
You made it ok to be strange
A mad scientist of sound and sight
The Fool that knows no bounds
That disappears into the light
Rest well Star Man