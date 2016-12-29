December 29, 2016 Music » Music Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

People Who Died: Dale 'Buffin' Griffin by John Convertin 

dale_22buffin_22_griffin.jpg

Dale "Buffin" Griffin (Mott the Hoople), and others

click to enlarge John Convertino of Calexico on Dale "Buffin" Griffin (Mott the Hoople), and others.
  • John Convertino of Calexico on Dale "Buffin" Griffin (Mott the Hoople), and others.

Man, these are some strange days, I feel like I am living in a bad movie, like this can't be really happening, but it is.

And yes, a year of great loss, so many of the very best songwriters and musicians. It's hard for me to single out one for sure David Bowie and Leon Russell were two artists who had a huge impact on me. When my family moved to Tulsa, Okla., my sister Charisse got Leon's first record "Song for You." I was just a kid, but that record was played a lot in our house. My father was a pianist and worked for a music store. There was a lot of excitement with my brother and sister when my dad came home from work one day and said he sold two Steinway grand pianos to Leon Russell. Even more excitement when he told us he was going to his house to tune them. We had all his records, the music I grew up on.

Around that same time in the early '70s, David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust was a record I played everyday after school. I listened to it with headphones so I could crank it loud, that record is probably what made me want to be a drummer more than any other. Later when I was playing in cover bands, "Let's Dance" was another huge favorite, but I loved them all—Low, Station to Station. We had them all, and listened to them all. Two days before Bowie died my son and I heard a review of his new record on NPR, they played a minute or so of one of the songs, I totally got chills, and almost had to pull the car over.

Buffin, the drummer of Mott the Hoople, died this year. He produced a John Peel session that Giant Sand played in, I think, 1989. After I set my kit up and he heard me play, he said, "finally a drummer who knows how to tune his kit." He was really cool with us, and it was such an honor to work with him.

After the election, which totally knocked me out, and I am still trying to find my footing I find that listening to Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Prince, Leon Russell, Merle Haggard, and Mott the Hoople all give me hope and strength to get through the day, bring back memories and inspire me to keep on living.

— John Convertino

More Music Feature »

Tags:

Related Stories

  • People Who Died

    Tucson musical personages weigh in on the year music gave up the ghost
    • Dec 29, 2016

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Range

Laughing Stock: Laughs To Look Forward To

Laughing Stock: Laughs To Look Forward To

By Linda Ray Dec 28, 2016  4:09 pm

A Christmas Story: The Season Advances, as Done to Green Sleeves

A Christmas Story: The Season Advances, as Done to Green Sleeves

By Billy Sedlmayr Dec 23, 2016  1:07 pm

The Weekly List: 20 Things To Do in Tucson in the Next 10 Days

The Weekly List: 20 Things To Do in Tucson in the Next 10 Days

By Weekly Staff and Contributors Dec 22, 2016  11:21 am

More »

Latest in Music Feature

  • People Who Died

    Tucson musical personages weigh in on the year music gave up the ghost
    • Dec 29, 2016

  • Know Your Product

    Stars pick five! This week: Louise Le Hir!
    • by Xavier Omar Otero
    • Dec 29, 2016
  • More »

Most Commented On

  • Guitar Hero

    Tucson-raised Robby Lochner always managed to earn a living with his guitar. Then his discipline inspired new life in a suicidal nostalgia act.
    • by Brett Callwood
    • Dec 8, 2016

  • Court and Spark

    This Tucson singer-songwriter, who moonlights as a jailhouse psychotherapist, overcame career-killing circumstances
    • by Jonathan Frahm
    • Dec 1, 2016
  • More »

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2016 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation