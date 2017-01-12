January 12, 2017 Music » Music Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Noise Annoys 

All hail The Loudhouse, host of Tucson’s latest underground racket

By
click to enlarge 0112noiseannoys.jpg

The trajectory of the grand closing of the DIY venue is tradition now, and it's cliché. It happens in virtually any city large enough to host a music scene and follows the same basic pattern every time.

The venue—almost always the host of punk or hardcore or metal shows—is martyred into a scene as a kind of life-changing embodiment of the enlightening possibilities of music. The places usually last a few years and some local examples include the beloved District and Gary's Place. I have a friend who booked shows at one of these independent spaces, and he pointed out that the entire Do It Yourself (DIY) concept is the model for every business startup, including ugly behemoths like Walmart, and it rarely has much to do with underground music. Another friend's pet phrase is also applicable: "they can't all be winners." What all of these venues in Tucson and beyond have in common is that they could be named The Loudhouse (915 W. Prince), which is a newish punk, hardcore, hip hop and metal spot located in a meth-y stripmall far enough from downtown Tucson to feel like the suburban Phoenix neighborhood it resembles. And god bless 'em.

The Loudhouse typically sports live shows around four nights weekly and if you attended one there and then one at, say, Club Congress, you'd get be a fairly good idea of what Tucson's rock scene's all about. The Loudhouse fills an important musical need—it provides home for bands who don't fit elsewhere, and it gives a sense of continuity (and community) to a brand of metal, rap and punk that's too rough around the edges for downtown. Too, other acts that appeal to ears accustomed to more extreme sounds—like the surf-inflected Latin rock of Los Guapos—are provided with a inviting place as underground as they are. And where else are touring one-hit wonders like Green Jelly and Afroman gonna play? So go see Border Town Devils or Notorious B.A.G or Mindwars in the one venue in town where they all fit in, or as my friend would say, where they all can be winners.

More Music Feature »

Tags:

More by Joshua Levine

  • Noise Annoys

    Louise Le Hir
    • by Joshua Levine
    • Jan 5, 2017

  • Noise Annoys

    Levine Rounds up Tucson’s Best Releases of ’16 (PT. 2)
    • by Joshua Levine
    • Dec 22, 2016

  • Noise Annoys

    Levine rounds up Tucson’s best releases of ’16 (Pt. 1)
    • by Joshua Levine
    • Dec 15, 2016
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Know Your Product

    Stars pick their top five! This week: J Lugo Miller
    • by Joshua Levine
    • Nov 17, 2016

  • Corridos Migrantes: Vox Urbana

    For two years, Vox Urbana’s been working on Cumbia Corridos to tell the stories of immigrants who cross the border
    • by María Inés Taracena
    • Jan 21, 2016

The Range

Laughing Stock: Becoming a Female Storyteller and Enjoying Local Open Mic Nights

Laughing Stock: Becoming a Female Storyteller and Enjoying Local Open Mic Nights

By Linda Ray Jan 9, 2017  11:00 am

The Weekly List: 21 Things To Do In Tucson In The Next 10 Days

The Weekly List: 21 Things To Do In Tucson In The Next 10 Days

By Weekly Staff and Contributors Jan 5, 2017  9:34 am

Michael Carbonaro Ticket Giveaway

Video
Michael Carbonaro Ticket Giveaway

By Chelo Grubb Jan 3, 2017  12:45 pm

More »

Latest in Music Feature

  • Metal Injection

    The Iron Maidens bring some needed matriarchy to heavy metal heroics
    • by Brett Callwood
    • Jan 12, 2017

  • Know Your Product

    Stars Pick Five! This Week: Samantha Bounkeua of Half-Broke Town
    • by Xavier Omar Otero
    • Jan 12, 2017
  • More »

Most Commented On

  • Noise Annoys

    Levine rounds up Tucson’s best releases of ’16 (Pt. 1)
    • by Joshua Levine
    • Dec 15, 2016

  • People Who Died: Leonard Cohen by Howe Gelb

    Leonard had a voice with the authority to soothe the journey of a treacherous landscape we insist on traversing, says Giant Sand's Howe Gelb.
    • Dec 29, 2016
  • More »

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation