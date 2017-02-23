February 23, 2017 Music » Music Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Know Your Product 

Stars Pick Their Top Five! This Week: Dave Lombardo of Suicidal Tendencies

By
kypmain.jpg

Dave Lombardo's a badass. People rarely say that of drummers, unless it's Buddy Miles or Randy Castillo or Keith Moon or Al Jackson Jr., or Melody from Josie and the Pussycats, but this skinsman happens to be a founding member of thrashing headfucks Slayer, and played on that band's best albums (South of Heaven, Reign in Blood, Seasons in the Abyss, Hell Awaits). He'll forever be known as "Lombardo from Slayer," but his work with others has impressed. He played on Testament's triumphant burner The Gathering, formed the puckishly insane Fantomas with King Buzzo from the Melvins and Mike Patton of Faith No More. Lombardo's working with Patton again in a brutal outfit tellingly called Dead Cross, and he pounded tubs with the reformed Misfits last summer, and is now a fulltime member of still-mighty Suicidal Tendencies. It's with the latter he plays Club XS this week, so we chatted about the five albums that changed his life, and the wisdom of choosing to buy records instead of food.

With Crowbar and Havok, Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m., Club XS, 5851 E. Speedway Blvd. $30. All Ages.

click to enlarge kyp1.jpg

1. Cream—Wheels of Fire: This was the album my older brother played to relax after he'd get off work. He'd sit with me and we'd listen to the song "Toad" which included a drum solo. I had to have been three or four years old. From that point on, I became obsessed with drum solos.

click to enlarge kyp2.jpg

2. Kiss—Alive: Fueled my early years and permanently carved out my life's goal. I wanted to be a rock star, just like Peter Criss. I remember teaching myself the drum solo on "100,000 Years." Kids walking by my house while I was practicing would knock on the front door and ask if they could watch me play. I was 10 years old.

click to enlarge kyp3.jpg

3. Irakere—Irakere: My sister's husband was an avid record collector. If it came down to it, he would buy music over food. He introduced me to many different kinds of music. Jazz, Blues, Latin Jazz, Afro-Cuban, Salsa, etc. There was one band in particular that performed with this infectious fire and intensity: Irakere. The songs "Black Mass" and "Aguanile Bonko" taught me to look for that intense feeling in all styles and genres.

click to enlarge kyp4.jpg

4. Ministry—The Mind is Terrible Thing to Taste: Touring and living the Slayer life kept me isolated and focused on one style for many years. I was immersed in metal. When a friend told me to listen this band, I didn't know what I was getting into. Without a doubt it sparked a renewed interest in dance music. Industrial and Gothic dance music became my new passion. It taught me to keep it simple yet aggressive.

click to enlarge kyp5.jpg

5. Dead Kennedys—In God We Trust: One of the finest, most brutal punk albums ever released. The aggression, anger and violence spews from the speakers. Icing to my musical influences.



More Music Feature »

Tags: ,

More by Brett Callwood

  • Teen Dreaming

    Jimmy Eat World on aging gracefully and the integrity of the human blues
    • by Brett Callwood
    • Feb 23, 2017

  • Know Your Product: Datsik

    Stars Pick Their Top 5! This week: Datsik
    • by Brett Callwood
    • Feb 16, 2017

  • Know Your Product

    Stars Pick Their Top 5! This Week: The Coathangers
    • by Brett Callwood
    • Feb 9, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Blue Horizons: Eddy "The Chief" Clearwater

    After 65 years of playing the blues, Eddy “The Chief” Clearwater looks to a new generation to keep the genre alive
    • by Eric Swedlund
    • Oct 15, 2015

  • Fly Girl: Katie Haverly

    Katie Haverly explores the illusion of freedom with the release of solo album The Aviary
    • by Eric Swedlund
    • Dec 3, 2015

The Range

Song of the Day: Billy Sedlmayr on Rolling His First Kid Joint to Grand Funk, and 'We're An American Band!'

Video
Song of the Day: Billy Sedlmayr on Rolling His First Kid Joint to Grand Funk, and 'We're An American Band!'

By Billy Sedlmayr Feb 22, 2017  10:15 am

The Fetching, Saucy Black Cherry Burlesque Nails its 11th Anniversary Show With Some True Elegance and Beauty

The Fetching, Saucy Black Cherry Burlesque Nails its 11th Anniversary Show With Some True Elegance and Beauty

By Xavier Omar Otero Feb 22, 2017  9:10 am

Get Lost in the (Buffalo) Sauce

Get Lost in the (Buffalo) Sauce

By Jessica Suriano Feb 21, 2017  12:30 pm

More »

Latest in Music Feature

Most Commented On

  • Noise Annoys

    Tribulance writes in,gets ink
    • by Joshua Levine
    • Feb 9, 2017

  • Noise Annoys

    Levine gets a girl and things are Golden
    • by Joshua Levine
    • Feb 16, 2017
  • More »

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation