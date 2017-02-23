Know Your Product 

Dave Lombardo's a badass. People rarely say that of drummers, unless it's Buddy Miles or Randy Castillo or Keith Moon or Al Jackson Jr., or Melody from Josie and the Pussycats, but this skinsman happens to be a founding member of thrashing headfucks Slayer, and played on that band's best albums (South of Heaven, Reign in Blood, Seasons in the Abyss, Hell Awaits). He'll forever be known as "Lombardo from Slayer," but his work with others has impressed. He played on Testament's triumphant burner The Gathering, formed the puckishly insane Fantomas with King Buzzo from the Melvins and Mike Patton of Faith No More. Lombardo's working with Patton again in a brutal outfit tellingly called Dead Cross, and he pounded tubs with the reformed Misfits last summer, and is now a fulltime member of still-mighty Suicidal Tendencies. It's with the latter he plays Club XS this week, so we chatted about the five albums that changed his life, and the wisdom of choosing to buy records instead of food.

With Crowbar and Havok, Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m., Club XS, 5851 E. Speedway Blvd. $30. All Ages.

1. Cream—Wheels of Fire: This was the album my older brother played to relax after he'd get off work. He'd sit with me and we'd listen to the song "Toad" which included a drum solo. I had to have been three or four years old. From that point on, I became obsessed with drum solos.

2. Kiss—Alive: Fueled my early years and permanently carved out my life's goal. I wanted to be a rock star, just like Peter Criss. I remember teaching myself the drum solo on "100,000 Years." Kids walking by my house while I was practicing would knock on the front door and ask if they could watch me play. I was 10 years old.

3. Irakere—Irakere: My sister's husband was an avid record collector. If it came down to it, he would buy music over food. He introduced me to many different kinds of music. Jazz, Blues, Latin Jazz, Afro-Cuban, Salsa, etc. There was one band in particular that performed with this infectious fire and intensity: Irakere. The songs "Black Mass" and "Aguanile Bonko" taught me to look for that intense feeling in all styles and genres.

4. Ministry—The Mind is Terrible Thing to Taste: Touring and living the Slayer life kept me isolated and focused on one style for many years. I was immersed in metal. When a friend told me to listen this band, I didn't know what I was getting into. Without a doubt it sparked a renewed interest in dance music. Industrial and Gothic dance music became my new passion. It taught me to keep it simple yet aggressive.

5. Dead Kennedys—In God We Trust: One of the finest, most brutal punk albums ever released. The aggression, anger and violence spews from the speakers. Icing to my musical influences.

