Know Your Product: Datsik 

Canadian producer Troy Beetles, aka Datsik, has had one hell of a couple of years. His stock has risen fast within the dubstep scene since the release of his first tracks in '09, and he's now a bonafide star in the wider world of EDM. His 2012's debut Vitamin D album only pushed the acceleration harder and he's now in electronic premier league, and 2016's Sensei EP clearly displays just how much the artist has evolved. He plays the Rialto this week, so we spoke to him about the five albums that changed his life and influenced his career. (Who could've guessed what a fan of Wu-Tang he is).

With Grizzly and Virtual Riot, Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m., Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress, Tucson, $30. All Ages.

1. Wu-Tang Clan—Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers): This album was my main source of inspiration growing up. I love the grime factor, and the ninja flare that the Wu represent!

2. Snoop Doggy Dogg—Doggystyle: This album is incredible. Every single song is a hit and Snoop Dogg has always been a favorite of mine. I stole this CD from my big brothers and jammed it non-stop in my youth. I still find myself jamming "Gin and Juice" on the tour bus.

3. Tha Dogg Pound—Dogg Food: This album is also pure gold. Every single song is fire from the real west coast G's!

4. Bassnectar—Mesmerizing the Ultra: I fell in love with this album when I stumbled upon electronic music. Bassnectar is a huge inspiration for me and continues to craft his own path, which I find admirable.

5. Jack Ü—Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü: I'm really digging this album. It's all over the map but represents wicked production quality from all angles, and is very diverse. They killed this record, and it's great to listen to on the bus. I definitely think this one deserves a mention.



