February 16, 2017 Music » Music Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Know Your Product: Datsik 

Stars Pick Their Top 5! This week: Datsik

By
click to enlarge kypmain.jpg

Canadian producer Troy Beetles, aka Datsik, has had one hell of a couple of years. His stock has risen fast within the dubstep scene since the release of his first tracks in '09, and he's now a bonafide star in the wider world of EDM. His 2012's debut Vitamin D album only pushed the acceleration harder and he's now in electronic premier league, and 2016's Sensei EP clearly displays just how much the artist has evolved. He plays the Rialto this week, so we spoke to him about the five albums that changed his life and influenced his career. (Who could've guessed what a fan of Wu-Tang he is).

With Grizzly and Virtual Riot, Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m., Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress, Tucson, $30. All Ages.

click to enlarge kyp1.jpg

1. Wu-Tang Clan—Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers): This album was my main source of inspiration growing up. I love the grime factor, and the ninja flare that the Wu represent!

click to enlarge kyp2.jpg

2. Snoop Doggy Dogg—Doggystyle: This album is incredible. Every single song is a hit and Snoop Dogg has always been a favorite of mine. I stole this CD from my big brothers and jammed it non-stop in my youth. I still find myself jamming "Gin and Juice" on the tour bus.

click to enlarge kyp3.jpg

3. Tha Dogg Pound—Dogg Food: This album is also pure gold. Every single song is fire from the real west coast G's!

kyp4.jpg

4. Bassnectar—Mesmerizing the Ultra: I fell in love with this album when I stumbled upon electronic music. Bassnectar is a huge inspiration for me and continues to craft his own path, which I find admirable.

click to enlarge kyp5.jpg

5. Jack Ü—Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü: I'm really digging this album. It's all over the map but represents wicked production quality from all angles, and is very diverse. They killed this record, and it's great to listen to on the bus. I definitely think this one deserves a mention.


More Music Feature »

Tags: ,

More by Brett Callwood

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Scratch the Surface: Tucson Hip Hop Summit

    Part festival and part conference, the Tucson Hip Hop Summit brings the underground into the spotlight
    • by Eric Swedlund
    • Sep 17, 2015

  • Almost Famous

    25 Years Later, frontman Brian Smith reflects on the misadventures of a bunch of coulda-shouldas called Gentlemen Afterdark
    • by Brian Smith
    • Sep 3, 2015

The Range

Song of the Day: Billy Sedlmayr On Why The Small Faces' 'Tin Soldier' Makes Him Fall in Love With Rock 'N' Roll Again and Again ...

Video
Song of the Day: Billy Sedlmayr On Why The Small Faces' 'Tin Soldier' Makes Him Fall in Love With Rock 'N' Roll Again and Again ...

P.P. Arnold, Ronnie Lane, Steve Marriott, Glyn Johns, Kenny Jones, Ian "Mac" McLagan, Billy Sedlmayr

By Billy Sedlmayr Feb 14, 2017  5:25 pm

Painting for Pups

Painting for Pups

By Jessica Suriano Feb 13, 2017  10:30 am

Here’s Your Chance to Win Thousands of Dollars

Here’s Your Chance to Win Thousands of Dollars

By Gabriella Vukelic Feb 9, 2017  3:30 pm

More »

Latest in Music Feature

  • Noise Annoys

    Levine gets a girl and things are Golden
    • by Joshua Levine
    • Feb 23, 2017

  • Vintage Vinyl

    The Travelers “Spanish Moon”/”She’s Got the Blues
    • by Lee Joseph
    • Feb 16, 2017
  • More »

Most Commented On

  • Noise Annoys

    Erudition by any other name
    • by Joshua Levine
    • Feb 2, 2017

  • Take The Highway

    Rich Hopkins talks old Sand Rubies, new Luminarios, and life in Texas
    • by Eric Swedlund
    • Jan 26, 2017
  • More »

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation