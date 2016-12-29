December 29, 2016 Music » Music Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Know Your Product 

Stars pick five! This week: Louise Le Hir!

By
kyp-main.jpg

There is a dream state, where the ordinary is surpassed, like a road trip back through time, one where Billie Holliday, Janis Joplin, Gene Clark and France Gall all beam through an old car radio, and it serves as guide. That's a place where Louise Le Hir might exist.

In reality, the Colorado born singer-songwriter/guitarist has lived in the Southwest, the Midwest and Europe, from L.A. to Aix-en-Provence in southern France.

"I've lived in many places, Le Hir says. "I've been in Tucson going on eight years and I love living here."

Hir, who "bangs a mean tambourine," was drawn to music at a young age: "I've always wanted to be a singer and a performer, ever since I was a tiny human. It took the gift of maturity and the ability to self-reflect to find a confidence in my songwriting. The realization of the sound I hoped to find came once I began working with Matt Rendon of Midtown Island Studios."

Released on Tucson's own Baby Tooth Records, Le Hir's latest album is Kill Pretty. "Put your dancin' shoes on, baby," Le Hir says of album. It'll be available for sale online and at shows in January. The French-American chanteuse wrote all the songs on the record, "but Matt helps me with sound and structural nuance. I am super grateful that I was able to salvage many old songs by bringing them to Matt and reworking new life into them with his collaboration. There are a bunch of brand new babies in the mix as well."

Le Hir's dreamy country-tinged pop has a literary bent, an "almost literary introspection. I take experiences that may have been painful or distasteful (often of my own doing) and contrast them with a melody that makes me feel happy. Maybe it's a way of exorcising regrets while not bringing everyone down." It's true. The title song finds sadness-tinged lyrics juxtaposed with a major-key melody, a driving drum beat and the kind of nimble rockabilly guitar riffs that'd do old Eddie Cochran proud.

"I compose on guitar," she adds, "but I rarely play it live because I love performing and freaking out. And, I have a dream band that gives me that freedom." That dream band is the rising Annie Dolan on lead guitar, Adan Martinez-Kee on drums, Gabe Hostetler on bass and Joel Crocco on rhythm guitar and noise.

The performances are downright charged. "When I'm on stage freaking out. I am falling in love with my baby loves that are my band and the beauties I see having fun watching us. Rolling on the ground I am wondering what the lyrics I forgot were and where my [glass of] wine went!"

Here Le Hir picks her Top 5 fave novels:

kyp1.jpg

1. The Idiot (1869) Fyodor

Dostoyevsky: Death. Madness.

kyp2.jpg

2. Anna Karenina (1877) Leo Tolstoy: Death. Philosophy.

kyp3.jpg

3. Bleak House (1853) Charles Dickens: Death. Allegory.

kyp4.jpg

4. Slaughterhouse Five (1969) Kurt Vonnegut: Death. Mutherfucker.

click to enlarge kyp5.jpg

5. The Fool's Progress (1988) Edward Abbey: Hayduke lives! I love you Tucson.

Louise Le Hir's next show is Thursday, Jan. 19, at Tap & Bottle, 403 N. 6th Ave. Show starts at 8:30 p.m. 21+. Free.

More Music Feature »

Tags:

More by Xavier Omar Otero

  • Know Your Product

    Stars Pick Their Top Five! This week: The Exbats
    • by Xavier Omar Otero
    • Dec 22, 2016

  • Know Your Product

    Stars Pick Their Top 5! This week: Clif Taylor (aka Chick Cashman)
    • by Xavier Omar Otero
    • Dec 15, 2016

  • Revolucionario!

    A brief glimpse into the brilliant life of songman Lalo Guerrero, the ‘Father of Chicano Music’ and the first Mexican-American to receive Presidential Medal of the Arts
    • by Xavier Omar Otero
    • Dec 8, 2016
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Almost Famous

    25 Years Later, frontman Brian Smith reflects on the misadventures of a bunch of coulda-shouldas called Gentlemen Afterdark
    • by Brian Smith
    • Sep 3, 2015

  • Logan & Lucille: True Romance

    Tucson’s Logan Greene’s joins forces with Lucille Petty on his label’s latest release
    • by Troy Farah
    • May 14, 2015

The Range

Laughing Stock: Laughs To Look Forward To

Laughing Stock: Laughs To Look Forward To

By Linda Ray Dec 28, 2016  4:09 pm

A Christmas Story: The Season Advances, as Done to Green Sleeves

A Christmas Story: The Season Advances, as Done to Green Sleeves

By Billy Sedlmayr Dec 23, 2016  1:07 pm

The Weekly List: 20 Things To Do in Tucson in the Next 10 Days

The Weekly List: 20 Things To Do in Tucson in the Next 10 Days

By Weekly Staff and Contributors Dec 22, 2016  11:21 am

More »

Latest in Music Feature

Most Commented On

  • Guitar Hero

    Tucson-raised Robby Lochner always managed to earn a living with his guitar. Then his discipline inspired new life in a suicidal nostalgia act.
    • by Brett Callwood
    • Dec 8, 2016

  • Court and Spark

    This Tucson singer-songwriter, who moonlights as a jailhouse psychotherapist, overcame career-killing circumstances
    • by Jonathan Frahm
    • Dec 1, 2016
  • More »

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2016 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation