Editors Note 

One reader sent an email not happy that I referred to our president as the Mook, writing that in order to convince the other side we have a true mook for president, we probably should refrain from name-calling.

I agree. A little. I figure that at least I haven't gone full tea bagger and created a sign of Trump looking like a monkey. Oh wait. Trump is white.

Anyway, I'll hold off on mook, but I can't tell Bill Griffith, creator of Zippy the Pinhead, what he can and can't call our president. I was thrilled to get an envelope from him last week with a new comic series called Li'l Trumpy. We will run these each week. Thank you, Griffith. Thank you very much. Hope you guys enjoy it.



Other than that, I haven't changed my views on this president and administration, but I find the troll comments interesting, along with only a few letters and calls. I find myself thinking how odd some folks assume challenging this presidency means you're anti-military or now a human who refuses to buy Girl Scout cookies or help old ladies cross the street. It's hard not to laugh when explaining my family's military history. But I'm not the one who needs to defend myself. There's a man with a Brietbart angel on his shoulder who has a lot to defend ahead of him.

Let's see how Li'l Trumpy proceeds and how he shakes hands with the next visiting dignitary.

— Mari Herreras, mherreras@tucsonweekly.com