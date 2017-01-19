Editor's Note 

Shortly after our Local Heroes issue came out last month, we heard from #Kicks4Kids' Andy Morales that he showed up to work at Rio Vista Elementary to almost 200 pairs of new tennis shoes. Tucson Local Media reporter Brad Allis contributed the story on Morales and his program that collects shoes to distribute to low-income students throughout the Tucson area who want to participate in sports.

The program has collected more than 3,200 pairs of shows the past several years. Since our Heroes issue, Morales has heard from others wanting to donate cash rather than shoes, and others wanting to get involved. If you're in a local service club, Morales' project sounds like a perfect match for those wanting to do good. Morales also has a way for local high school sports teams to get involved.

Congratulations, Andy, to the positive response. Follow Andy's work as a teacher and sports writer on Twitter

@andymorales8. You can also reach him at AMoralesMyTucson@yahoo.com

— Mari Herreras, mherreras@tucsonweekly.com