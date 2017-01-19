January 19, 2017 News & Opinion » Editor's Note

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Editor's Note 

#Kicks4Kids

By
click to enlarge bigstock-red-shoes-90054794.jpg

BigStock

Shortly after our Local Heroes issue came out last month, we heard from #Kicks4Kids' Andy Morales that he showed up to work at Rio Vista Elementary to almost 200 pairs of new tennis shoes. Tucson Local Media reporter Brad Allis contributed the story on Morales and his program that collects shoes to distribute to low-income students throughout the Tucson area who want to participate in sports.

The program has collected more than 3,200 pairs of shows the past several years. Since our Heroes issue, Morales has heard from others wanting to donate cash rather than shoes, and others wanting to get involved. If you're in a local service club, Morales' project sounds like a perfect match for those wanting to do good. Morales also has a way for local high school sports teams to get involved.

Congratulations, Andy, to the positive response. Follow Andy's work as a teacher and sports writer on Twitter

@andymorales8. You can also reach him at AMoralesMyTucson@yahoo.com

— Mari Herreras, mherreras@tucsonweekly.com

More Editor's Note »

Tags:

More by Mari Herreras

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Editor's Note

    Endorsements
    • by Mari Herreras
    • Oct 20, 2016

  • Guest Opinion

    Imagine a scenario in which the users of a parcel of land have been there since long before recorded history and have long practiced religion on the site. Now imagine a mining conglomerate coming along and snatching up that piece of land, pushing the people off of it, and then blowing the thing up.
    • by Timothy Workman
    • Jul 9, 2015

The Range

Trump's Election Has Been Very Good For K12 Inc.

Trump's Election Has Been Very Good For K12 Inc.

By David Safier Jan 18, 2017  2:10 pm

A Beloved Local Musician in Need: Local Music Superpowers Rally to Help

A Beloved Local Musician in Need: Local Music Superpowers Rally to Help

By Joe Novelli Jan 18, 2017  12:01 pm

A Dollar a Day, and Other Observations About Ducey's Education Funding Proposal

A Dollar a Day, and Other Observations About Ducey's Education Funding Proposal

By David Safier Jan 17, 2017  2:39 pm

More »

Latest in Editor's Note

Most Commented On

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation