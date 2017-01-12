Editor's Note 

This past weekend, many different corners of Tucson gathered to remember the events and tragic loss of the Jan. 8, 2011 shooting that took the lives of six people in our community. It also severely wounded Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who pledged she'd work to honor the people wounded and killed that day (Please read her essay, "My Pledge," on the Range).

At one gathering this weekend, Congresswoman Martha McSally, a Republican who now holds Giffords' seat, addressed a Tucson crowd about the legislation she recently introduced so the Jan. 8 memorial gets a designation as a national memorial.

I can't say that I've absolutely disagreed with everything McSally has championed since her election, but I've been disappointed. I was disappointed in her ridiculous sheep-like votes against funding Planned Parenthood. And then there's her insipid legislation that supposedly strengthens background checks for gun purchases, but according to critics actually makes it easier for mentally ill to acquire guns.

McSally's seat isn't in a raging liberal district. I get that. I guess I'd be less disappointed if she actually put aside meaningless votes on defunding Planned Parenthood that are based on falsehoods. I'd be less disappointed if she took to heart the woman who once stood in her shoes and what happened on Jan. 8, and realized it would be OK to not court the love of the NRA and simply champion what's right.

It takes more than a national memorial. Much more.

— Mari Herreras, mherreras@tucsonweekly.com