Editor's Note 

Back in January 2009, we put President Barack Obama on our cover.

Inside, we featured reader-submitted reflections on what the historic and momentous election meant to them.

On our cover for January 19, 2017, we revisit that idea the week of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. This election was historic in so many, um, "unpresidented" ways.

So we're asking readers to share their thoughts with us via "Dear Mr. President" letters to the Donald. Maybe you have a final plea for sanity or some thoughts on this past election season. I'm asking that the letters be no more than 300 words in length; those we are not able to print in the cover package may end up in an expanded online feature.

Get busy. Your deadline is Jan. 5. Send your letters to tucsonweekly@tucsonlocalmedia.com.