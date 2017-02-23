February 23, 2017 News & Opinion » Dust Devils

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Dust Devil 

Leading Ignorance

By
dust_devil.jpg

The suede shifts from a time of condescension towards completion. Falsified hatred covering from above rots such positive images. Grasping the effects lighting up soulful reflections of actuality. Within the confines the swathing of light following ignorance.

In this downpour of white ash and impossible delight, knowing the anguish that must follow in a close distance. Lost through the overgrown backwoods of trepidation. Salvaging of my essence from a mysterious face of aspiration.

—Benjamin Mollenhour

More Dust Devils »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Dust Devil

    Some days I wonder.
    • Mar 31, 2016

  • Danehy

    While Tom is wrong about baseball, he’s damn right about this hell-month we call August
    • by Tom Danehy
    • Aug 20, 2015

The Range

TUSD Superintendent Firing Update: Nothing To See Here, Folks (For Now).

TUSD Superintendent Firing Update: Nothing To See Here, Folks (For Now).

By David Safier Feb 15, 2017  1:14 pm

Does TUSD Board Member Rachael Sedgwick Want to Fire Superintendent, General Counsel at the Tuesday Board Meeting?

Does TUSD Board Member Rachael Sedgwick Want to Fire Superintendent, General Counsel at the Tuesday Board Meeting?

By David Safier Feb 14, 2017  10:31 am

Jerry Falwell Jr. to Head Trump's Higher Ed Deregulation Task Force. Expect a Big Boost for Liberty—Falwell's Liberty University, That Is.

Jerry Falwell Jr. to Head Trump's Higher Ed Deregulation Task Force. Expect a Big Boost for Liberty—Falwell's Liberty University, That Is.

By David Safier Feb 13, 2017  5:11 pm

More »

Latest in Dust Devils

Most Commented On

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation