Super Bowl arrives again in masses stirring up splendor distractions from our daily lives that drives us to dine on the worst food that we can find. Cheering charging teams nearing boyhood dreams. Points being scored—added to the jumbo board. Winners receive accolades; trophies, parades, speeches to be made. Losers who fumble season are left wondering how they were beaten. Throughout winter they pine a new opportunity to shine.

—C. Dikinis