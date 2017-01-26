Dust Devil 

Little Spike

Just a sprout

off his mum.

Needles sharp.

Takes awhile,

years, we're told,

to branch out.

Slow to grow...

Oh, to be

big as mum.

Present Arms

Teenager

saguaro.

Yet unarmed.

Standing tall.

Wants to wave

yet cannot.

Just waiting

for the time

to bear arms.

Old Timer

Years of sun?

Two-forty.

Day is done.

These old bones

sound eerie

in the wind.

Time to rest.

Return to

Mother Earth.

—Mary Lou Griggs