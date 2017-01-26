January 26, 2017 News & Opinion » Dust Devils

Dust Devil 

Saguaro Life Cycle: 

shutterstock_133534751.jpg

Little Spike 

Just a sprout 

off his mum. 

Needles sharp. 

Takes awhile,  

years, we're told,  

to branch out. 

Slow to grow...

Oh, to be 

big as mum. 

Present Arms

Teenager 

saguaro. 

Yet unarmed.

Standing tall.

Wants to wave

yet cannot. 

Just waiting

for the time 

to bear arms. 

Old Timer

Years of sun? 

Two-forty. 

Day is done.  

These old bones 

sound eerie 

in the wind. 

Time to rest. 

Return to 

Mother Earth.

—Mary Lou Griggs

Increasing Teacher Salaries: Isn't That Econ 101 Stuff?

Frederick Douglass, an Inspiration

T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch: Working the Refs, and the Fans (Or, "Why's everybody always pickin' on me?")

