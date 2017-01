Sunrise in Tucson in photos

Is usually danced with saguaros

Standing like sentinels to the new day.

They are the distinguished members

Of the landscape and remind us

That there are other beauties

Around us and we should

Look for them carefully.

They are guards for a reason:

Guarding the landscape from too much intrusion

Reminding us not to embrace too closely

As there are dangers in these cacti woods.

—Chris Stern