The first look,

is the first hook.

Listening to the voice,

is my favorite choice.

Hearing a heart and mind,

can make you feel kind,

Everyone takes a chance,

when you invite them to the dance.

So whether you're in the North or South,

Remember when you cast out,

Your nets upon the waters,

They are someone's son or daughter.

Man, like Wolf, can be similar

Some only take the familiar.

A Moon can sway both Wolf and Man,

And the tides of life, fishermen understand.

—Mark Fleming Stonesiferg