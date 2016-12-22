December 22, 2016 News & Opinion » Dust Devils

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Dust Devil 

shutterstock_133534751.jpg

Boots, laced, hit hard vibram soles upon gravel, step through sand bearing watermarks from recent floods, edged with boulders the size of banquet tables. Sound travels ineffably along the washes, dry now of summer's rampages.

Are you here? There? Sunning, running, climbing, lounging on the table of a gneiss boulder? The erosional demise of great mountain ranges claws at my feet, where, loafing beneath a mesquite, I find you waiting.

— Carl Stoeckel

More Dust Devils »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Range

'Classrooms First' Report. What It Means For Arizona Education

'Classrooms First' Report. What It Means For Arizona Education

By David Safier Dec 21, 2016  8:31 am

Out Of the Mouths Of Conservatives

Out Of the Mouths Of Conservatives

By David Safier Dec 19, 2016  4:48 pm

Domingo Needs a Home

Domingo Needs a Home

By Humane Society of Southern Arizona Dec 19, 2016  1:04 pm

More »

Latest in Dust Devils

© 2016 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation