Best Video Games Store 

With 11 locations around town and a 24-hour online shopping presence, GameStop is our city's most-comprehensive gaming resource. While the big-box stores also offer video games, GameStop has a staff of dedicated gamers who know their stuff. GameStop sells new and used games, so you can find classics like Shadow of the Colossus along with popular titles like Red Dead Redemption. So if you have questions at any level of game play—from, "How do I hold my joystick?" to, "Where are the Easter eggs in Metal Gear Solid 4?" take 'em to the folks at GameStop.
Runners up:
2. Bookmans Entertainment Exchange
1930 E. Grant Road
325-5767
3733 W. Ina Road
579-0303
6230 E. Speedway Blvd.
748-9555
3. Katana Games
5420 E. Broadway Blvd., No. 230
908-6648
