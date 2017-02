At Café Poca Cosa, local celebrity chef and owner Suzana Davila serves Mexican dishes in the most unique, modern and scrumptious ways. It is no wonder that Café Poca Cosa has become one of Tucson's favorite Mexican restaurants. Every meal is packed with regional flavor and arranged in an artful display that will almost make you hesitate to eat it. Almost.

Finalists:

2. Vivace

3. Kingfisher