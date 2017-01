Pinnacle Peak is located in a miniature Wild West town full of gunfight shows and local shops that transports you back to the days of cowboys and cowgirls on the tough frontier. But at Pinnacle Peak, we trade in the everyday monotony for a family-friendly romp into the past with kitschy decorations, excellent steakhouse food, and a strict no tie policy. Go ahead. Wear a tie. We dare you.

Finalists:

2. El Corral

3. Silver Saddle Steakhouse