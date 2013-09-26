Best Poker Room 

There are only two such rooms in Southern Arizona—though we can point you to a juicy home game or two, if you're interested—but the 13-table poker room inside Casino del Sol is by far the superior one. There's never a lack of no-limit Texas Hold'Em action, not to mention a tournament nearly every morning and evening. Add to this a treasure trove of promotions (including a $25,000 free tournament every three months for people who log enough hours at the table) and a free nightly buffet, and you've got yourself a great place to play. Whether you're a recreational player just looking to play a few hands or a shark out to take the novice's money, you can't go wrong in this room.