Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Best Poker Room 

Casino del Sol

Staff Pick

Staff Pick

Casino del Sol

5655 W. Valencia Road

838-6565

There are only two such rooms in Southern Arizona—though we can point you to a juicy home game or two, if you're interested—but the 13-table poker room inside Casino del Sol is by far the superior one. There's never a lack of no-limit Texas Hold'Em action, not to mention a tournament nearly every morning and evening. Add to this a treasure trove of promotions (including a $25,000 free tournament every three months for people who log enough hours at the table) and a free nightly buffet, and you've got yourself a great place to play. Whether you're a recreational player just looking to play a few hands or a shark out to take the novice's money, you can't go wrong in this room.

Tags: , , , , ,

Location Details

  |  
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment


© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation