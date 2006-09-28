Best Place to Get Free Stuff 

Staff Pick

OK, so it's not exactly "free" stuff--you have to donate blood first. But really, that's not so bad--you get to lie in a comfy chair, roll a stress ball that looks like the Earth in your hands and chat with the friendly techs. Not much to do for some Fig Newtons and a can of juice. Sometimes they have better things: You could get an apple pie around the Fourth of July, or maybe a T-shirt, or a tote bag or, if you're really lucky, a Starbucks gift card. And then you can show your booty to your friends and say, honestly: I gave my own blood for this! Or, you could just donate blood because it saves lives. Who needs more T-shirts, anyway?