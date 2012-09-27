Email
Best Pan Dulce 

La Estrella Bakery

5266 S. 12th Ave.

741-0656

100 S. Avenida del Convento

344-8463

The tortillas, doughnuts and cakes are all delicious at this Tucson institution, but these traditional Latin American pastries—also known as "pan de huevo" to some old-school Tucsonans—collectively constitute a slice of heaven. Food historians trace the creation of this treat to the French occupation of Mexico; the dough is sometimes similar to brioche. Many varieties and flavors are available, but all are lightly sweet and sweetly light. There's always time to grab some on the way to work for your colleagues, and this is the place. Also, La Estrella opened a satellite location about a year ago in downtown's Mercado San Agustin. Nice!

