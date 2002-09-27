Best Mexican Restaurant in South Tucson 

B-SIDE: El Guero Canelo, 5201 S. 12th Ave. This is a different street, a different life from the rest of South Tucson. And this gem captures it well as a type of drive-in. Order and pay at the window and take a seat in the ramada. You may enjoy the cebollas verde that are grilled nearby. A favorite here is steak entero, a typically norteño large, thin steak with a lime. A steak burro also is fabulous. There's a full range of breakfast burros and chorizo.
B-SIDE: Crossroads, 2602 S. Fourth Ave. When a longtime band sports all new members under its original name, run far away. When a restaurant does the same, approach with caution. Except in the case of the family-owned Crossroads, which sits quietly in the shadows of the better-known South Fourth Avenue restaurants. The entrées, which include seafood selections, feature such generous portions that you'll wonder how come meat loaf isn't on the menu. Crossroads will make you remember why you fell in love with Mexican food in the first place. And you won't have to make any deals with the devil.
