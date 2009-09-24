Email
Best Junkyard Shopping 

Gerson's Used Building Materials

click to flip through (2) SAMANTHA SAIS - Gerson's Used Building Materials
 
 

Gerson's Used Building Materials

1811 S. Park Ave.

624-8585, gersons.net

A friend once said describing Gerson's inventory is like describing a standup comic's jokes: You know there was a lot of good stuff, but you only remember a few gems. The place covers several acres, and there certainly is a lot of good stuff—whether you're looking for that perfect treasure chest, indoor/outdoor furniture, scrap metal or a door, Gerson's is the spot. Shopaholics: This is good a place to have on your Saturday morning thrifting radar. The inventory changes daily, so come down the next time you're searching for that giant wooden castle you can't find anywhere else.

