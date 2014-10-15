Right up against the bank of the Rillito riverbed, the Tucson Racquet and Fitness Club features not only all the workout machines and weights you could want, but dozens of tennis courts spread across the lush green grounds, two big swimming pools, ferocious leagues of all kinds, a full schedule of classes—yoga, zumba, the deadly arts of kung fu, etc.—and a terrific bar and restaurant where you can replace all the calories you just burned while watching a UA basketball game. Bottom line: The Tucson Racquet Club is the epitome of Tucson charm.

