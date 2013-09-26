Sorry to say, but there's no simple solution to getting in shape—the magic only comes when you're willing to put in the time and dedication into making your body better. That's the message coming out of Evolution Fitness, which bills itself as Tucson's School of Strength. That's not just a talking point, either: The gym's class schedule is packed full of kettlebell-focused workouts, is the home of Tucson Barbell Club and provides open gym time for powerlifters and weightlifters to practice Olympic-style lifts. If you're looking to get fit, why would you go anywhere else?
Runners up:
4730 E. Grant Road
325-9465
7145 E. 22nd St.
207-3517
4343 N. Oracle Road
888-0818
3. Crossfit Northwest Tucson
6800 N. Camino Martin, S-106
219-8500
Showing 1-1 of 1