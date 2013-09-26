Sorry to say, but there's no simple solution to getting in shape—the magic only comes when you're willing to put in the time and dedication into making your body better. That's the message coming out of Evolution Fitness, which bills itself as Tucson's School of Strength. That's not just a talking point, either: The gym's class schedule is packed full of kettlebell-focused workouts, is the home of Tucson Barbell Club and provides open gym time for powerlifters and weightlifters to practice Olympic-style lifts. If you're looking to get fit, why would you go anywhere else?

Runners up:

2. Chuze Fitness

4730 E. Grant Road

325-9465

7145 E. 22nd St.

207-3517

4343 N. Oracle Road

888-0818

3. Crossfit Northwest Tucson

6800 N. Camino Martin, S-106

219-8500