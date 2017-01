For your next backpacking trip head up to Mount Lemmon, it's Tucson's favorite place for backpacking. The beautiful rock formations and pine tree vistas will help you forget about the dry dusty desert below. Being just northeast of Tucson, there's no excuse not to throw on your pack and sleep under the stars. Backpacking Mount Lemmon is an inexpensive way to have a wonderful weekend.

