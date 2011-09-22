Email
Best Art Classes 

The Drawing Studio

The Drawing Studio

33 S. Sixth Ave.

620-0947

This place is the epitome of what can happen when a small group of well-intentioned folks come up with a cool idea and nurture it with positive energy, realistic expectations and a vision statement that's actually visionary. The Drawing Studio, now housed in a 10,000-square-foot slab of prime downtown real estate, may not look like it did back in 1992, but the goal remains the same: to provide a welcoming space for instruction, practice and community engagement for artists, artist wannabes and folks just curious about the creative process. Workshops and classes compete for space on the schedule while TDC hosts an ongoing array of exhibits, lectures and faculty meet-and-greets.

Runners up:

2. Pima Community College

Various locations

3. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

2021 N. Kinney Road

883-2702

