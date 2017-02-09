Beer Week Calendar

• Arizona Beer Week Kick Off with Arizona Wilderness and Historic Brewing

Thursday, Feb. 9, 5 to 11 p.m.

Tap and Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Kick off Beer Week at Tap and Bottle with collaboration brews from Arizona Wilderness and Historic Brewing and Pin the Beard on the Brewer.

• Qmulative Custom T-shirts

Friday, Feb. 10, 3 to 7 p.m.

Pueblo Vida Brewing Co., 115 E. Broad

way Blvd.

Grab a beer while Quinlan from Qmulative sews your very own custom T-shirt right before your eyes.

• Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairings

Saturday, Feb. 11, 1 to 4 p.m.

Sentinel Peak Brewing Co., 4746 E. Grant Road

Try Sentinel Peak's four flagship brews paired with four boxes of Girl Scout cookies.

• Fine Valentine Relay at Gentle Ben's

Sunday, Feb. 12, 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Gentle Ben's, 865 E. University Blvd.

Race or walk in Gentle Ben's Valentine Relay with breakfast, mimosas and costume contests.

• Crooked Tooth and Friends

Monday, Feb. 13, 3 to 10 p.m.

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Come hangout with Crooked Tooth and five guest taps to get a taste of the Arizona brewer community.

• Valentine's Day Infusion Flight Night

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 4 to 10 p.m.

Pueblo Vida Brewing Co., 115 E. Broadway Blvd.

Grab a flight of four unique brewing blends to celebrate your own chemical infusions.

• Green Feet Brewing Barrel Release

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 4 to 8 p.m.

Green Feet Brewing, 3669 E. 44th St.

Be there for the debut of the Tango Down Brown Ale and the Rescue Red.

• Uppers and Downers with Dragoon, Ten Fifty-Five and Pueblo Vida

Thursday, Feb. 16, 5 to 11 p.m.

Tap and Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Take your body on a rollercoaster of inebriation with coffee infused beers from Exo Coffee on tap.

• Collabrew Release: Samoa infused Black IPA

Friday, Feb. 17, 5 to 7 p.m.

1912 Brewing, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd., Ste. 105

Satiate your curiosity with this quirky collaborative brew from 1912 and Green Feet.

• Tucson Craft Beer Crawl

Saturday, Feb. 18, Noon to 5 p.m.

Downtown Tucson

Tour Downtown Tucson and try out more than 30 beers during one of the year's biggest beer crawls.

• First Annual Beer Mile and Beer Brunch

Sunday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tap and Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Find out how far you can run on a full stomach and a full buzz to cap your