February 16, 2017 News & Opinion » Ask a Mexican!

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Ask a Mexican! 

By
click to enlarge mexicanlogoweb-1.jpg

Dear Mexican: My parents were born in Mexico. I was born in Dallas, Texas. This makes me a first-generation American, right? So, if my best friend's dad was born in Mexico, and her mother is a Chicana, does this make her a first-generation American or a second-generation American?

—Just Curious

Dear Pocha: In the eyes of the current attorney general, both you and your friend are Mexicans. ¡Trucha!

When do you think Baja California and other locations in the madre-land with lots of American expatriates become U.S. territories or better yet, states? I would be very eager to live in a beautiful coastal area surrounded by people with nice cars and the world's most powerful military to back them up, I think the Mexicans would, too.

—Americano-Mexicano

Dear Gabacho: Be careful what you wish for. If the United States and Mexico ever went to war, snowbirds like yourself would be the first people targeted by Mexicans. Don't believe me? Ask the Chinese during the Mexican Revolution. Better make plans to move to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, or whatever other Latin American country gabachos retirees like to set up colonies in nowadays where they refuse to learn Spanish besides "gringo," "cerveza" and "Soy americano."

Why do Mexican women, who are basically good drivers, turn into morons when they turn into the Walmart parking lot? Also, here in New Mexico, you get the guys who sneer at you, pull into traffic in front of you at the last possible second, then slow down to 15 miles an hour. I've never seen this anywhere else. Are they Mexicans or just those "I am Espanish!" assholes showing off their inferiority complex?

—Califa Motorhead

Dear Pocho: With all due respect, EVERYONE turns into morons at the Walmart parking lot—hell, at Walmart, period. But what I got surprised by in researching your pregunta is how relatively few Mexis shop there. A 2014 study by Kantar Retail found only about 10 percent of Walmart shoppers were Latinos (read: mostly Mexican), with raza preferring Dollar General and Family Dollar stores by far. I guess it makes sense: Mexicans prefer swap meets and yard sales when looking for low prices. But the stats are incomplete: in a graphic, Kantar excluded New Mexico. They gave no reason, but I know the answer, which also answers your queja about slow-driving men: The Land of Enchantment is where all preconceived notions about Mexicans go to claim they're pure-blooded Spaniards going back to Cabeza de Vaca—but definitely not related to Estevanico!

What is the deal with Mexicans and their fear of U.S. banks? A recent home invasion netted the robbers $2,000 that the Mexicans who lived there were using for their next house payment. When I mentioned this to a Mexicana friend, she told me she was once robbed of $15,000 that she was keeping at her apt for a house payment. Doesn't word reach the wabs from their relatives in El Norte that USA bank accounts are insured to $100,000?

—Huero in the Barrio

Dear Gabacho: Ask Washington Mutual.

Ask the Mexican at themexican@askamexican.net. be his fan on Facebook. Follow him on Twitter @gustavoarellano or follow him on Instagram @gustavo_arellano!

More Ask a Mexican! »

Tags:

More by Gustavo Arellano

  • Ask a Mexican!

    When Americans retake California from you low-IQ Mexicans, should we call it the Reconquista?
    • by Gustavo Arellano
    • Feb 9, 2017

  • Ask a Mexican!

    Dear Mexican: I'm a wetback myself; actually, in the eyes of a gringo, we are all wetbacks.
    • by Gustavo Arellano
    • Feb 2, 2017

  • Ask a Mexican!

    Dear Mexican: Recently at the local Northgate market, I saw a man wearing a T-shirt that said "MEXICAN" followed by a clarification: "NOT Latino: Latinos are Anglo Europeans from Italy. NOT Hispanic: Hispanics are Anglo Europeans from Spain."
    • by Gustavo Arellano
    • Jan 26, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Ask a Mexican!

    Dear Readers: This guy followed with me in a private email that whined, "I don't think you have the balls" to publish his letter. Well, guess what, Chicano Charlie? Not only do I have the huevos, I also have the facts.
    • by Gustavo Arellano
    • Dec 24, 2015

  • Ask a Mexican!

    • by Gustavo Arellano
    • Dec 31, 2015

The Range

TUSD Superintendent Firing Update: Nothing To See Here, Folks (For Now).

TUSD Superintendent Firing Update: Nothing To See Here, Folks (For Now).

By David Safier Feb 15, 2017  1:14 pm

Does TUSD Board Member Rachael Sedgwick Want to Fire Superintendent, General Counsel at the Tuesday Board Meeting?

Does TUSD Board Member Rachael Sedgwick Want to Fire Superintendent, General Counsel at the Tuesday Board Meeting?

By David Safier Feb 14, 2017  10:31 am

Jerry Falwell Jr. to Head Trump's Higher Ed Deregulation Task Force. Expect a Big Boost for Liberty—Falwell's Liberty University, That Is.

Jerry Falwell Jr. to Head Trump's Higher Ed Deregulation Task Force. Expect a Big Boost for Liberty—Falwell's Liberty University, That Is.

By David Safier Feb 13, 2017  5:11 pm

More »

Latest in Ask a Mexican!

  • Ask a Mexican!

    When Americans retake California from you low-IQ Mexicans, should we call it the Reconquista?
    • by Gustavo Arellano
    • Feb 9, 2017

  • Ask a Mexican!

    Dear Mexican: I'm a wetback myself; actually, in the eyes of a gringo, we are all wetbacks.
    • by Gustavo Arellano
    • Feb 2, 2017
  • More »

Most Commented On

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation