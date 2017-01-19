January 19, 2017 News & Opinion » Ask a Mexican!

Ask a Mexican! 

By
Dear Mexican: I was wondering if you could shed some light on the debate on whether 29 percent of Mexicans/Hispanic voters really voted for Trump, or whether it was much less like other polls show?  —The Poll y Voces Dear Pocho: Exit…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Ask a Mexican!

    Dear Mexican: Math problem: If there are 20 Mexicans, 20 Indians, 20 Chinese, 20 Puerto Ricans, 20 Blacks, and one white person on a room, then how many people are there in the room who's identity is used as a benchmark to establish the identities of the rest of the people in the room? (Hint: not a colored person.)
    • by Gustavo Arellano
    • Nov 17, 2016

  • Ask a Mexican!

    • by Gustavo Arellano
    • Dec 31, 2015

Latest in Ask a Mexican!

  • Ask a Mexican!

    Dear Mexican: Why is Mexican Spanish so maligned by the rest of the Hispanic world (even Dominicans!)?
    • by Gustavo Arellano
    • Jan 12, 2017

  • Ask a Mexican!

    Dear Mexican: I'm wondering what your thoughts are on the use of Loteria cards as decorative elements, specifically when used by people without Mexican heritage.
    • Jan 5, 2017
  • More »

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

  • Dear Mr. President

    Letters from Tucson Weekly readers to the 45th President of the United States of America
    • Jan 19, 2017

  • From Global to Local

    Tucson Women’s March one of five Arizona marches on Jan. 21 bringing community together to organize
    • by Danyelle Khmara
    • Jan 19, 2017
  • More »

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation