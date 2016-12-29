December 29, 2016 News & Opinion » Ask a Mexican!

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Ask a Mexican! 

By
click to enlarge mexicanlogoweb-1.jpg

Dear Mexican: How come you call yourself a Mexican? By definition, you're a Chicano, not a Mexican. A Mexican is a person that was born and raised in Mexico, not beautiful Orange County. A Mexican is a person that is proud of his country and appreciates and respects the Mexican flag even though he left the country years ago. A Mexican read the free textbooks provided by the Secretaria de Educación Pública during his school years and studied Mexican history. A Mexican is a person that sang the Mexican national anthem every Monday morning while watching six kids carry the flag around. Mexicans know the difference between the more than 150 chiles that exist in our country. Mexicans grew up eating candies with different chiles. Mexicans watch Televisa and Televisión Azteca, not Telemundo or Univisión. Mexicans speak fluent Spanish, not Spanglish. Mexicans came to this country to work hard and have a decent life, not to destroy this place like you and your people believe. Mexicans believe that family and religion are the most important values. Mexicans are not planning to take over California—we are too lazy to even think about it, and we do not believe in wars. I can go on and on describing the differences between you and me, but let's just leave it like that. How can you even describe our culture, values or behavior if you don't have a clue about it? Eating burritos at Taco Bell, going to Mexican parties in SanTana or having Grandma cooking some Mexican dishes doesn't make you a Mexican.

 —Más Pendejo

Dear Wab: Let's run down your list: check (most of my parents' rancho had relocated to Anaheim by the time I was born), check, check (my dad's cousin was a history teacher in Mexico), check, check, check, check (where do you think Univisión gets most of its programming? Lifetime?), por supuesto, check, and too late. Add to this my mestizo heritage, the facts that mi papi was an illegal immigrant and I didn't speak fluent English until I was 6 or 7, and that I grew a mustache in the time it took you to read this sentence, and I'm more Mexican than Pedro Infante. Besides, who made you arbiter of mexicanidad, Real Mexican? National character is never static, and anyone who claims otherwise is as deluded as a Trumpbro.

Why do we always think Mexican men drink tequila and sing mariachi tunes, while the women are pretty señoritas?

—Viva Mexico

Dear Gabacho: Mexicans frequently blame ustedes for perpetuating various stereotypes about nosotros over the centuries, but a big part of the blame also falls on us. During World War II, a time when Mexico's film industry experienced a renaissance that scholars refer to as La Época de Oro (The Golden Age), Mexican movie studios produced great social tales, comedies and horror films, but the ones that received the most acclaim were the comedias rancheras. They starred matinee idols such as Pedro Infante and Jorge Negrete, who meted out frontier justice and wooed the chicas guapas from underneath sombreros—always while guzzling tequila and riding on horseback. The image came from the state of Jalisco, birthplace of mariachi and tequila. "Needing a people who could personify hispanismo," wrote Joanne Hirschfield...[Mexican note: The answer continues, but thanks to shrinking newspaper sizes in the decade that I've wrote this, I can't fit the whole respuesta in anymore. Support your local alt-weekly, gentle cabrones].

Ask the Mexican at themexican@askamexican.net, be his fan on Facebook, follow him on Twitter @gustavoarellano or follow him on Instagram @gustavo_arellano!

More Ask a Mexican! »

Tags:

More by Gustavo Arellano

  • Ask a Mexican!

    Dear Surumato: The town of Arellano, Spain might be in the autonomous Basque Country region of Navarre, but "Arellano" comes from Latin and denotes "farm of Aurelius."
    • by Gustavo Arellano
    • Dec 22, 2016

  • Ask a Mexican

    The Mexican's annual look at new chicano books you should gift.
    • by Gustavo Arellano
    • Dec 15, 2016

  • Ask a Mexican

    Dear Loco: Unless the acclaimed Danish chef behind the world-acclaimed Noma is into tamborazo and Antonio Aguilar, he ain't my compa.
    • by Gustavo Arellano
    • Dec 8, 2016
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Ask a Mexican!

    • by Gustavo Arellano
    • Dec 31, 2015

  • Ask a Mexican!

    Dear Mexican: Math problem: If there are 20 Mexicans, 20 Indians, 20 Chinese, 20 Puerto Ricans, 20 Blacks, and one white person on a room, then how many people are there in the room who's identity is used as a benchmark to establish the identities of the rest of the people in the room? (Hint: not a colored person.)
    • by Gustavo Arellano
    • Nov 17, 2016

The Range

Save Our Guns

Save Our Guns

By Jonathan Hoffman Dec 27, 2016  10:41 am

The City Of Tucson Makes a Statement

The City Of Tucson Makes a Statement

By David Safier Dec 27, 2016  9:00 am

A Christmas Story: The Season Advances, as Done to Green Sleeves

A Christmas Story: The Season Advances, as Done to Green Sleeves

By Billy Sedlmayr Dec 23, 2016  1:07 pm

More »

Latest in Ask a Mexican!

  • Ask a Mexican!

    Dear Surumato: The town of Arellano, Spain might be in the autonomous Basque Country region of Navarre, but "Arellano" comes from Latin and denotes "farm of Aurelius."
    • by Gustavo Arellano
    • Dec 22, 2016

  • Ask a Mexican

    The Mexican's annual look at new chicano books you should gift.
    • by Gustavo Arellano
    • Dec 15, 2016
  • More »

© 2016 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation